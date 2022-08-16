Bryce Dallas Howard shares Chris Pratt’s reaction to the pay gap on Jurassic Park

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He pulled out all the stops

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she made “so much less” than her Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt on the franchise.

The Jurassic Park franchise started in 2015 with Jurassic World, and from the get go the 41-year-old actress – who plays Claire Dearing – was on a considerably smaller pay package than her male counterparts.

Despite negotiating, Bryce has claimed she still was at a “great disadvantage” to her colleagues, but had to sign the deal across three movies, or not be included.

Speaking to Insider, Bryce shared: “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less.

Video you may like:

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic [World], it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

It was previously reported by Variety Bryce made $8 million for the second instalment Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Chris – who portrays Owen Grady – raked in $10 million.

When it came to Chris’ attention, he stepped in to support Bryce and advocate equal pay, much to Bryce’s appreciation.

She continued: “Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. We’re going to be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.'”

Chris’ actions have not gone unnoticed, and certainly paid off, as Bryce has since been paid more.

She added: “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”