How to get glowy, hydrated skin in three simple steps with the Me+ by Superdrug range

In partnership with Superdrug

Glowing and hydrated skin has never gone out of style, but as our social lives start filling up again, it’s more on-trend than ever, right?

Our love for make-up never really wavered, but we definitely wore less of it from home last year. Searches for skincare shot up at the start of the first national lockdown and stayed there for the rest of the year, increasing even further during the second*.

But a good skincare routine is important 365 days of the year, so it’s important to keep at it to maintain your skin condition and keep seeing those glowing results. Because that’s what we want, right?

Hydration is key to nailing that dewy ‘glass skin’ look, so here are three steps you can take to improve your skin’s hydration levels with the help of the Me+ by Superdrug range. Because glowing skin is always in…

1. Support that skin barrier

Glowing skin is healthy skin, so you really want to take care of your skin barrier to keep your complexion happy – it’s responsible for keeping moisture in and dirt and bacteria out.

Ceramides are a great ingredient to support barrier function; naturally present in the skin, they help to lock moisture in and defend against irritation. By adding more of them into your skincare routine you improve these abilities as well as plumping up your skin.

Luckily you’ll find ceramides in both the Me+ Hyaluronic Acid Cleanser (£6.99) and Salicylic Acid Cleanser (£6.99). The first contains hero hydrator hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, an antioxidant that can help to smooth skin texture, for a thorough cleanse that doesn’t strip the skin. Meanwhile the salicylic acid formula contains this blackhead-busting form of beta-hydroxy acid, which helps to gently exfoliate and unclog your pores.

Don’t just take our word for it, as Superdrug reviewers have been loving the results. “I bought this for my boyfriend about a month ago as he sometimes suffers with dry patches around his beard and face,” one customer says of the HA Cleanser. “He has seen a massive improvement in the smoothness and hydration of his skin, fair to say he’s been converted […] it hasn’t disappointed me either! Totally recommend this cleanser for any skin type as it’s super gentle and also helped prevent my skin from over producing oil and breaking out. Top job!”

2. Incorporate hyaluronic acid into your routine

Hyaluronic acid is something of a wonder ingredient that draws moisture into the skin and that can hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water. The Me+ Hyaluronic Acid Booster (£5.99) contains 2% HA to help plump up the skin, increase hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

It can be used two to three times a week – and you’ll notice a visible improvement in your skin in as little as four weeks. For best results, layer your products in order of consistency, from thinnest to thickest, so after toner and before moisturiser.

Superdrug shoppers love this product so much that it’s racked up over 200 online reviews. One customer writes: “I am absolutely in love with this range, I bought the mini versions first to try and this was stuck out the most. I love the consistency and how it feels on the skin, not too watery but not too thick either.

“I mostly use this for before I shave my face but other than that it’s a great product for hydrating the skin,” they add. “My face feels amazing after using it and I’m glad they have this size bottle!”

3. Add polyglutamic acid for a two-pronged attack

You may have heard polyglutamic acid being touted as “the new hyaluronic”, but that’s not strictly true; although similar, they achieve different things on the hydration front and work well as a pair.

Polyglutamic acid has the ability to hold several times more water than hyaluronic acid, but its molecules are larger and so hydrate the top layers of your skin – ideal if you’re hoping to achieve a plumper and firmer look.

The Me+ Polyglutamic Acid Booster (£8.99) is an affordable way of giving another hydrating hero a go. For the ultimate hydration boost, cocktail with the Hyaluronic Acid Booster above to help hydrate your skin at all levels.

“I bought this after using the Me+ Salicylic Acid Booster for a month with brilliant results in reducing my skin’s oiliness and clogged pore [sic], but I wanted to try something else,” writes one happy Polyglutamic Booster customer. “I started to use this and my skin is now so soft and smooth. once applying it instantly feels plumper and soft, I have had absolutely no dryness since using it. Brilliant stuff”.

Another adds: “Bought this about three weeks ago and I love it. I’ve struggled to find a polyglutamic acid that works but this is it. I’m glowing and super hydrated. Don’t really wear make-up anymore and it’s great”.

See? You don’t have to break the bank to stock up on ingredient-led skincare that’ll keep your skin hydrated and happy. Follow our three hydration commandments above and you’ll be a glowing dew drop before you know it.

