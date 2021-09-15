How to build a skincare routine for a glowing complexion with the Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range

In partnership with Superdrug

When you have great-looking skin, it feels like everything else follows from there. Your make-up goes on better, you feel more self-confident and you look generally well.

A healthy and youthful glow is the kind of skin most of us want to maintain all year round, but you may not be sure what to look out for when shopping for radiance-boosting skincare. Thankfully, to make your life easier we’ve rounded up a few beauty buys to help you build a radiant skincare routine here.

The Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range contains a unique skin energising complex, plus kiwi and mulberry extracts, which help to brighten the skin and even out its tone – and the products are all vegan and cruelty-free to boot! Below, we’ve broken down how you can build a simple routine for glowing skin using the range…

Step 1. Cleanser

Daily cleansing is one of the most important parts of a good skincare routine, to refresh your skin first thing in the morning and to wash away the day’s make-up, SPF and dirt in the evening.

The Naturally Radiant by Superdrug Brightening Hot Cloth Cleanser (£6.99) is a creamy formula with cocoa butter that removes make-up and gently exfoliates your skin. One Superdrug reviewer writes: “I have been using this product for over two months now and I have really noticed a difference in my skin, it is bouncy not tight and it feels as though it’s already moisturised just after I have cleansed it […] I won’t live without it!”

After massaging into your skin, remove using a warm flannel or a Naturally Radiant by Superdrug Microfibre Cloth (£1.49) for a fresh-feeling face that’s ready for the rest of the products in your routine. You know you’re into your skincare when you look forward to washing your face in the evenings!

Step 2. Exfoliating toner

An exfoliating toner is a great way to improve radiance in your skin, especially if it contains glycolic acid. A type of alpha-hydroxy acid, aka AHA, this wonder ingredient helps to sweep away dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, more glowing complexion underneath. It can also help to reduce the appearance of irregular pigmentation.

The range’s most popular product, the Naturally Radiant by Superdrug Glycolic Tonic (£6.99) contains a 5% concentration of glycolic acid to help improve skin’s radiance, smooth fine lines and improve skin’s overall texture. “I’ve never been big into skincare but the difference in my skin after using this is amazing,” writes one five-star reviewer. “It just feels so much brighter and tight and toned and I feel confident without make-up, it’s even helped calm hormonal breakouts! I wouldn’t be without it now.

If you’re new to glycolic acid, start by using this toner twice a week in the evenings, building up gradually from there. And when it becomes a staple in your routine, you can snap up a supersize version that’s three times the size for only £11.99.

Step 3. Serum

While some people love to have 12 steps in their skincare regime, others prefer a streamlined regime. Enter the Naturally Radiant by Superdrug 2-in-1 Serum and Moisturiser (£7.99). As well as those kiwi and mulberry extracts, this lightweight formula also contains sugar beet, a natural moisturiser that improves softness and supports the skin barrier.

For an extra treat, use a facial roller to massage your face after applying your serums, which may help to improve the appearance of puffiness in your skin. The Naturally Radiant by Superdrug Face Roller (£14.99) is a great dual-ended multitasking tool. Pro tip: store it in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

During the day, always apply a separate SPF of at least 30 as the last step in your skin regime. This is super important no matter your skin type or tone, but especially if you are using exfoliating acids in your skincare routine.

Armed with these Naturally Radiant by Superdrug products, we’re confident that your glowing complexion is right around the corner!

The Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range is available to shop both in store and online now