These are the UK protests against war in Ukraine happening this weekend

Russian forces invaded Ukraine this week, killing hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.
The full-scale attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been named ‘the most significant military action in Europe for decades’, forcing over 150,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes.
As Russian forces close in on Kyiv and civilians arm themselves to fight back, people around the world have been standing with Ukraine.
“Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population,” announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the news of the invasion. “A vast invasion is underway by land by sea and by air. And this is not in the infamous phrase some faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country; neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”
Thousands of people around the world have been donating to organisations giving aid to Ukrainians on the ground and protests are being held in almost all major cities to call for an end to military action and more sanctions against Russia.
If you want to get involved, here are the protests and demonstrations against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine happening in the UK this weekend.
UK protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
London
Date: Saturday 26 February
Time: 12pm
Meeting place: Downing Street
Birmingham
Date: Sunday 27 February
Time: 5pm
Meeting place: Victoria Square
Date: Monday 28 February
Time: 5pm
Meeting place: High Street
Nottingham
Date: Sunday 27 February
Time: 12pm
Meeting place: King Street
Edinburgh
Date: Sunday 27 February
Time: 12pm
Meeting place: Russian Embassy
Manchester
Date: Saturday 26 February
Time: 2pm
Meeting place: Piccadilly Gardens
Belfast
Date: Friday 25 February
Time: 6pm
Meeting place: City Hall
We will continue to update this story.