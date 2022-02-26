Trending:

These are the UK protests against war in Ukraine happening this weekend

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Russian forces invaded Ukraine this week, killing hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.

    The full-scale attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been named ‘the most significant military action in Europe for decades’, forcing over 150,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes.

    As Russian forces close in on Kyiv and civilians arm themselves to fight back, people around the world have been standing with Ukraine.

    “Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population,” announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the news of the invasion. “A vast invasion is underway by land by sea and by air. And this is not in the infamous phrase some faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country; neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”

    Thousands of people around the world have been donating to organisations giving aid to Ukrainians on the ground and protests are being held in almost all major cities to call for an end to military action and more sanctions against Russia.

    If you want to get involved, here are the protests and demonstrations against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine happening in the UK this weekend.

    Getty Images

    UK protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    London

    Date: Saturday 26 February
    Time: 12pm
    Meeting place: Downing Street

    Birmingham

    Date: Sunday 27 February
    Time: 5pm
    Meeting place: Victoria Square

    Date: Monday 28 February
    Time: 5pm
    Meeting place: High Street

    Nottingham

    Date: Sunday 27 February
    Time: 12pm
    Meeting place: King Street

    Edinburgh

    Date: Sunday 27 February
    Time: 12pm
    Meeting place: Russian Embassy

    Manchester

    Date: Saturday 26 February
    Time: 2pm
    Meeting place: Piccadilly Gardens

    Belfast

    Date: Friday 25 February
    Time: 6pm
    Meeting place: City Hall

    Get in touch @marieclaireuk if you have any information on other UK protests in support of Ukraine happening this week.

    We will continue to update this story.

    Reading now

    Popular