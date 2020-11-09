Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A third of employers reject candidates because of their social media profile, says Rubbi Bhogal-Wood. Which is why she's sharing her fast-working expert tips on cleaning up your digital act

I’m starting off with the bad news. Job hunting has never been so competitive. Unemployment is ratcheting up by the day and redundancies are currently the highest since 2009 thanks to the economic effect of the pandemic. Is your social media sabotaging your career? To get ahead and stand out for all the right reasons – here’s the good news – it’s time to take control and give your social media a promotion.



Social media when used smartly can help you land your next job, pivot into a new industry, or spread your wings in starting your own business. As a social media specialist and founder of Wild & Form Digital, I’ve empowered people to feel confident and knowledgeable about doing this vital work.



Most recruiters and employers (almost 94%) use social media to search for talent. Fair enough you may think, but the scary part is that a third of employers reject candidates based on something they’ve seen in their social media profiles. Lesson 1 in my ‘Is your social media sabotaging your career ‘ masterclass – don’t think just because you haven’t listed your handles on your CV they won’t check them out anyway. The photos you post, the captions you create, even the grammar you use, will be all considered.