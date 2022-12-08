Easy Escapes: A luxury holiday cottage in the Cotswolds

A rustic-luxe holiday home set in glorious countryside, surrounded by beautiful villages and gourmet pubs – it’s the perfect recipe for a British getaway.

It’s always a gamble unlocking the door of your holiday cottage and wondering whether the interior will live up to its pictures, but Roebuck’s Rose exceeds all expectations.

Set in the middle of Chimney Meadows Nature Reserve, near Bampton, on the edge of the Cotswolds, this exquisitely-designed barn is ideally-placed for an easy getaway.

The house

Roebuck’s Rose is a divine converted barn set in glorious gardens, down a single-track lane in the middle of a nature reserve. It was named after the cheeky roe deer who often comes to munch the roses.

Sleeping 12, the house is a perfect blend of rustic and contemporary design, with pretty fabrics, wood and a stunning outdoor bathtub you can use even in the colder months – yes, really! It has a generous and well-equipped kitchen, dining room, cosy living room, beautiful bedrooms, each with their own quirky twist, BBQ and courtyard dining and super-fast Wi-Fi.

The house is one of a curated collection of high-end holiday properties, by Quince, which also has two other houses on the same site, as well as homes in Kent and the New Forest. It’s so beautiful and peaceful, you really don’t want to leave it and you don’t have to – you can simply wander the 13-acres of surrounding water meadows, following trails and enjoying its swings and picnic areas.

Food & Drink

There are loads of lovely country pubs nearby, where you can head for dinner. The renowned award-winning pub The Double Red Duke, at Clanfield, is highly-rated for its food. The Trout at Tadpole Bridge is another stunning 17th-century pub, close to the house, too. However, if you fancy self-catering without the ‘self’ part, the Quince team can also recommend chefs to come to Roebuck’s Rose to cook for you – absolute bliss.

We stocked up on local produce from Diddly Squat Farm Shop – Jeremy Clarkson’s famous farm in Chipping Norton. It’s easy to find, mainly because it’s buzzing with visitors. The farm shop was packed with great produce and plenty of souvenirs, plus they now have a café, too.

The area

Roebuck’s Rose is situated west of Oxford and on the edge of the Cotswolds, so as tempting as it is to stay around the house the whole time, it’s worth exploring some of the famously stunning areas which surround it.

There are many beautiful and historic Cotswold villages nearby, starting with Burford, which is known as the “Gateway to the Cotswolds.” This picturesque market town, is full of lovely cafes, pubs and art galleries and a cute old-fashioned sweet shop. You can see the town’s history in every building. I recommend walking down to the bridge for the stunning views of the River Windrush and the hills.

We also visited Bibury, another charming village, which is home to a couple of pubs on the river and a trout farm. Other gorgeous Cotswold destinations nearby, include Stow-on-the-Wold, Bourton-on-the-Water and Upper and Lower Slaughter.

If you have time, make a stop at Blenheim Palace, the absolutely spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its famous maze, or historic Oxford, which is only half an hour away from the house.

There are scenic walks everywhere, whether along the Thames Path, in the grounds of the house, or through the bucolic towns and villages. In the summer months, you can kayak, canoe and paddleboard nearby, or in the winter, cosy up in the nearest pub.

How to book

Roebuck’s Rose is part of the Quince group of holiday cottages.

Visit byquince.co.uk