Craving some winter sun? These long-haul destinations will provide a tropical escape that will play into your paradise fantasy

Don’t get me wrong, I love the festive season. Mince pies, sequins, fairy lights and hot drinks sipped in bustling markets — it’s the warmest, fuzziest time of year. But once the winter chill truly sets in post-Christmas, the case for a winter sun break becomes strong. Over the past few years, I’ve teed up a January adventure to set off the winter blues, and I’d argue that it’s the perfect time of year to go away.

There’s something truly exciting about jetting off in the New Year while everyone else is gearing up to return to work as January's cold, hard reality sets in. For me, the Christmas period is wonderful yet overwhelming, with a lot of rushing between family and friends. My mind is constantly busy with cooking timings, socialising, and organising — not to mention those end-of-year deadlines. After the silly season, a trip away offers the chance to recharge, reset and reflect, providing an antidote to those long, dark winter days.

But where to go? For shorter-haul flights closer to home, the Canary Islands have warmer weather this time of year, while Dubai is a popular choice for many travellers all year round. However, I’d argue that there are three front runners for a winter sun break that offer sunshine, culture, and a relaxed way of life (read: less high rise, more beach bars). Bali is next on my list, but Thailand has a wealth of incredible places to stay, from eco resorts nestled in jungle terrain to charming beach huts. And, if you’re looking to really embrace island life, the Maldives offer sunshine, culture and a relaxed way of life.

Kicking off with Black Friday recently, we’re in the midst of the sale season, and some great offers are available for those looking forward to some winter sunshine. The great thing about these deals from Luxury Escapes is that you can buy them now but book the dates later, giving some flexibility around when you take the trip. These are my favourite offers for winter sun breaks in Bali, Thailand, and the Maldives, which won’t only boost your mood but also provide incredible bucket-list adventures.

BALI, INDONESIA

Average temperature in January: Approx 28°C / 23°C

There’s nowhere on earth quite like Bali, which offers an intoxicating mix of spirituality, surfing and sunshine, as well as a vibrant food scene and countless cultural excursions. The Island of the Gods has a varied landscape, with its famed rice fields offering lush and abundant green spaces, while coastal destinations are lined with wild and rugged cliffs. While Bali has somewhat of a reputation for its more touristy areas, off the beaten track, you’ll find rugged, beautiful landscapes and a fascinating insight into local cultures and traditions.

(Image credit: Luxury Escapes)

WHERE TO STAY

Six Senses Uluwatu

Deal: 3 nights from £1,559

Six Senses is hands down the most luxurious brand I’ve experienced as a travel writer. Their hotels and hospitality teams go above and beyond to create a memorable experience with incredible attention to detail (read: an extensive pillow menu and the softest cushioned sun loungers known to man). Bali’s Uluwatu is famed for its cliff edges and wild natural beauty, making this relaxing oasis a prime spot for an unforgettable beach break.

(Image credit: Luxury Escapes)

Plataran Menjangan Resort and Spa

3 nights from £459

At this eco-retreat on Menjangan Island, you can see a different side of Bali and discover West Bali National Park’s spectacular beauty. The island is a paradise for divers and is known for its coral islands. Above the water, you’ll find lush mangroves, savannas and monsoon forests, making for a rich and varied landscape that will appeal to nature lovers.

THAILAND

Average temperature in January: Approx 31°C / 21°C

As someone who’s visited Thailand six times, I can attest no two visits are the same — this rich country has so much to offer, from Bangkok’s vibrant street food markets to the tranquillity of the islands (just avoid the southeast of Kopangnan around the Haad Rin peninsula unless you have a full moon party on the agenda). Thai food is one of the most loved cuisines worldwide, and in the motherland, you’ll discover new and exciting flavours. And plenty of cooking classes are on offer so you can take your newfound knowledge back home.

WHERE TO STAY

(Image credit: Luxury Escapes)

Dusit Thani Pattaya

5 nights from £489

This serene beachside resort in Pattaya, a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf, is surrounded by white sandy beaches and is known for its bustling nightlife. It is within easy reach of Bangkok, the capital. This relaxing resort has extensive wellness facilities and great restaurants offering local dishes and delicious seafood.

(Image credit: Luxury Escapes)

Natai Beach Resort

8 nights from £519

A free-flowing cocktail hour is on offer nightly at this hidden gem in Phuket. Natai Beach Resort offers sumptuous bedrooms and a serene pool area at an already very affordable price point — so it’s an absolute steal with this Luxury Escapes deal.

MALDIVES

Average temperature in January: Approx 29°C / 24°C

The Maldives has a reputation as a paradise for honeymooners. But while this idyllic archipelagic state, each island with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, has historically felt out of reach for many, there’s been a surge of tourists visiting for holidays with friends or on a bucket-list family trip. New resorts have emerged with a more accessible approach (and price point), opening up the destination’s appeal. Of course, it’s one place in the world that offers unparalleled luxury, but it’s the destination’s natural beauty that really shines during a winter sun break.

WHERE TO STAY

(Image credit: Luxury Escapes)

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

5 nights from £1,999

If you really want to get away from it all, this is the place to do it, with stunning over-water villas that are the epitome of luxury, with the resort just a short 25-minute seaplane flight from Malé. Feast on delicious Italian food at Trattoria Mare Azurro, or enjoy the tranquillity of the resort’s spa.

(Image credit: Luxury Escapes)

The Standard, Maldives

5 nights from £2,354

The Standard is one of London’s most fabulous hotels known for its slick interiors and understated glamour (not to mention its sublime cocktail offering). The Maldives arm pulls out all the stops, offering a uniquely modern approach to a Maldives getaway.