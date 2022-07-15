Easy Escape: The Belfry Hotel & Resort, West Midlands

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Why go

Anyone into their golf has heard of The Belfry, the award-winning hotel and spa near Sutton Coldfield, just outside of Birmingham. It has three famous golf courses and has hosted the Ryder Cup more than any other venue in the world. But it’s much, much, more than the sport – sitting in 500 acres of grounds, the luxury hotel has four restaurants and bars, a spa, pool, mini-golf course and even a nightclub, so it’s good for every type of visitor, from girls’ weekends to family breaks, romantic getaways and golf fans.

The Hotel

As soon as you arrive, you are greeted with the sight of a beautiful entrance hall, with its amazing chandelier made from golf clubs and a hall of fame of black and white photographs of golfing stars through the years. This sets the tone for the whole resort – it’s luxurious, stylish, with fabulous service and proud of its heritage.

Although we were very much there more for the spa than the golf, we played a round of mini-golf and loved the resort so much we didn’t leave the grounds all weekend. We went for long walks, spent hours in the spa, tried the Toptracer driving range, enjoyed afternoon tea and even went clubbing, all without leaving the hotel.

The Rooms

We stayed in one of the three Manor House Suites, located in the historic part of The Belfry. The room was absolutely stunning, a mix of classic and contemporary styling, with stunning views across The Brabazon golf course and grounds. Elegant and classic, it was huge, with a separate living area and dressing room. It was so comfortable it was a wrench to actually leave the room. The bathroom was sumptuous, too, with a teardrop shower and freestanding bath. The service was incredible – we were utterly spoiled with treats in our room including strawberries dipped in chocolate, truffles and gin and tonics, making it one of the most enjoyable hotels I’ve stayed in.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Food and Drink

One of the highlights of The Belfry was its many dining options – you’re not restricted to one formal restaurant. You can go to the casual Sam’s Club House sports bar with its menu of nachos, burgers and pizza, or our favourite, the gorgeous Brabazon Bar, with its cocktail menu and afternoon teas. The Ryder Grill is The Belfry’s premier dining space and offers a la carte or buffet-style meals. I have to say, while the a la carte menu was exquisite, special mention goes to the poshest buffet I have ever eaten at. We had Sunday roast buffet-style and it ended up being one of the highlights of the weekend, not least because of the dessert table. It had everything you could desire, from cheesecake, to brownies, ice cream, cakes and pastries and a cheese platter, all absolutely delicious.

The Spa

The stand-out of the weekend for us, was the spa, which was absolutely amazing. It is huge, with 16 treatment rooms, including a dual room for couples or friends, relaxation room and a finishing studio for manicures, pedicures, tanning and make-up stations. We had an excellent back massage and a magical facial, with scalp massage, followed by the Fire and Ice Experience. This is a journey through 12 bio thermal rooms, a series of saunas, steam rooms and cold areas. You start with a warm foot bath, followed by a visit to the Drench Showers, then the Caldarium warm thermal room. Next comes the aromatic steam Aroma Cave, with higher humidity and temperature, juxtaposed with the Igloo for a few minutes and the Shower Grotto, which is essentially pouring a bucket of cold water over yourself. The contrast of hot and cold is very invigorating and I liked leaning against the chilled walls for a few moments, before heading back for some more serious relaxation. After all, that’s what the weekend was all about.

Book now: Rooms start at £169, visit thebelfry.com, email enquiries@thebelfry.com or call 01675 238600