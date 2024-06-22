After a serene summer getaway? This Rhodes resort is the epitome of tailored luxury

If you’re planning a trip to Rhodes, Amada Colossos Resort needs to be on your bucket list. Neatly nestled in Kallithea on the eastern coast of Rhodes, Amada Colossos is a premium all-inclusive seafront resort just a short drive from both Rhodes international airport and the historic old town - so it’s just about the most tailored hotel experience I’ve ever had.

So, what do you need to know before you book your trip?



The vibe

Pool overlooking the sea at Amada Colossos Resort (Image credit: Amada Colossus)

In a word: serene. Although the resort isn’t an adults-only space (in fact, it’s a great option for young families, with a separate water park and plenty of midday activities), it still has a peaceful and relaxed vibe, making it perfect for couples and solo travellers too. Case in point: the designated adults only sections are dotted throughout the resort, and that includes the pool and main restaurant with a child-free section sitting in a tranquil outdoor space.

With a spacious 140m pool and a 430m golden beach designated to the resort’s guests, space is in no short supply, and while larger resorts often feel somewhat impersonal, it’s the little touches that really matter at Amada Colossus.

From your balcony you can watch the sun rise over the sparkling Aegean sea with an espresso in hand, or take a short walk on one of the trails near the resort. The VIP experience includes a luxurious transfer to and from the airport, ensuring it’s a special experience from start to finish. The resort's motto is 'whatever you want is possible' - which just about covers it: no attention is too small, or request too large.

The rooms

One of the executive suite sea view rooms at Amada Colossos Resort (Image credit: Amada Colossos)

With 699 to choose from, rooms are in no short supply at this vast resort. When it comes to board, you can opt for bed and breakfast, half board or all inclusive, and can even upgrade later when you arrive (trust me - once you’ve seen the pool and beach bars, you’ll want to rethink your half-board package).

VIP packages have a range of premium rooms to choose from, too - from private and secluded seafront villas to spacious swim-up family rooms. I stayed in the executive suite, which came complete with two huge TVs, a walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom complete with a stunning sea-view bathtub.

If you opt for a sea view room, you’ll be treated to an uninterrupted view of the Aegean from your bed - no noise or clutter to be seen. Arguably, the best way to watch the sunrise over the water is while kicked back on your abundant pile of pillows. Each room has been cleverly designed to let as much light in as possible, or alternatively, has a black-out blind feature if you’d like to do the complete opposite - so the tailored aspect really pulls through here, too.

View from one of the villa terraces at Amada Colossos Resort (Image credit: Amada Colossos Resort)

The seafront villas deserve a special mention here, as they offer the ultimate private travel experience. With your own private pool, separate dining area and a beach gazebo reserved for the duration of your stay, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something you require that’s not already included in your package. Bliss.

Activities

Tempting though it may be to stay on the serene resort for the entire duration of your trip, there’s a plethora of options when it comes to activities for anyone who likes to stay busy while abroad, whether you're interested in boat trips or water sports. All of these can be booked through the attentive hotel staff, but my personal favourite excursion? A trip to Rhodes old town to explore the country’s rich heritage, a short 20 minute drive in one of the resort’s bookable mini vans. A guided tour comes highly advised to ensure you capture all of the medieval city’s rich history. And yes, it's worth noting that the cobbled streets might be narrow, hilly and winding (adding to the city’s charm, IMO) but the town has recently introduced a free hop-on hop-off transport system to take you from A to B - ideal for less mobile guests and young children.

Must sees include the Grand Master’s palace and a stroll through the market where you'll find the best pistachio ice cream you’ve ever tried nestled among chic linen clothing and jewellery shops. Oh, and be sure to visit the French embassy if it’s open to guests; you'll be transported to an Italian villa-esque scene, and it goes without saying that the photo opportunities are as endless as the chic cobbled streets. The entire town can be seen in a few hours (but be warned, it gets busy around lunchtime), so it makes for an easy way to add some culture into your trip.

The food

The Italian restaurant at Amada Colossos Resort (Image credit: Amada Colossos Resort)

Hands down, my favourite part of this resort has to be the food. There are plenty of food and drinks options dotted around the resort, including a huge main restaurant. Beach and pool bars are there to provide light bites, drinks and snacks throughout the day, but it was the à la carte restaurants that truly shone for me. Tuck into a bowl of seafood linguine at the on-site Italian restaurant, grab some Thai soup at the chic Asian fusion site or indulge in a traditional Greek breakfast at the in-resort Greek taverna. From traditional sand-heated Greek coffee to (reportedly) the best bao buns on the island, no attention to detail is overlooked when it comes to the a la carte dishes. And by nightfall, you can enjoy a candlelit dinner on the beach, watching the waves lap the sand as the stars twinkle overhead.

Guests with the bed and breakfast, half board and all-inclusive packages can book tables at the on site restaurants, and those with the VIP package have unlimited access, which also includes the executive lounge for breakfast, snacks and aperitifs. Villa guests can enjoy meals delivered to their private dining section or private beach gazebo. Literal quiet luxury.

What else?

The serene spa at Amada Colossos Resort (Image credit: Amada Colossos Resort)

The incredible in-resort Amada Wellness Spa deserves a special mention. Just 3km away you’ll find the Kallithea Springs, whose thermal waters were renowned for their healing properties in ancient times. The tranquil, healing energy radiates throughout Amada Colossos’ spa, which offers relaxing massages, facials and a dip in the jacuzzi, sauna or Hammam bath.

Sip on a traditional Greek caffeine-free tea in the relaxation room after your treatment, just in case your experience wasn’t *quite* relaxing enough up until that point.

What are you waiting for?