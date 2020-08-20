Struggling with sexual dysfunction? Check out the app tearing down taboos

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Created in partnership with world-renowned therapist Dr Katherine Hertlein, Blueheart is eradicating the financial, emotional and psychological barriers that put traditional therapy out of reach for many



As many as 43 percent of women report some type of sexual dysfunction in their lifetime.

This could include anything from low libido, low confidence, inability to reach orgasm and distressing sexual thoughts – casting a dark shadow over the confidence and loving relationships of many.

Although millions of women suffer from sexual dysfunction, the vast majority of those struggling don’t receive treatment.

Sexual therapy is, of course, massively effective, but ongoing barriers to access (such as high cost, low supply of therapists and the stigma around talking about sex) prevent people from receiving the help they need.

As we’ve seen with innovations such as the Calm and Talkspace apps, digital therapy has been proven to be helpful in areas such as depression and anxiety. And while we’ve praised the presence of sexual health apps such as Ferly and Emjoy that help people understand what they want and need when it comes to sex, the area of sexual dysfunction still needs more focus.

Enter Blueheart.

Developed by Sachin Raoul, an empowering new healthtech app called Blueheart has launched to create a private refuge for people hoping to overcome sexual dysfunction to have healthy relationships.

Informed by the latest scientific research and created in partnership with world-renowned therapist Dr Katherine Hertlein, Blueheart seeks to help couples and individuals understand and resolve sex related issues through proven therapy techniques, whilst eradicating the financial emotional and psychological barriers that put traditional therapy out of reach for many.

Sessions on the app are navigated digitally via audio and written materials designed by Dr Hertlein. They include: thought sessions (which focus on sexual fears and anxieties), body sessions (centred around building a positive relationships with your body) and connection sessions (which focus on how to communicate)

The app is currently free, after the Blueheart team picked up on a spike of demand for support over lockdown. The first programme available designed for women experiencing low libido (a problem that impacts 20-30% of all women globally). In the coming months, however, the platform is set to cater to all sexual orientations and gender identities with a range of diverse sessions.

With mainstream dialogues around sex so often being stereotyped or portrayed unrealistically within pop culture, CEO and founder of Blueheart, Sachin Raoul, wants the app to refresh the conversation with honest, actionable and research-based support that empowers and educates rather than misleads or shames.

‘Today, much of the advice around sex is not necessarily the right advice. Often, support available online is overly focused on ‘wellness’, when a huge range of sexual issues can only be addressed via scientifically-backed support and therapy, Raoul says.

‘This is where Blueheart comes in. We’re democratising access to confidential support designed by the world’s leading experts to help people regain control of their sex lives.’

He added: ‘We want to eradicate the stigma associated with sexual dysfunction by providing an app which acts as a safe space for people to address the issues they are having, free from any bias or judgement.’

Blueheart is currently available for free, and is available from the App Store and Google Play Store. In the future, Blueheart will offer a rolling subscription model.