Googling the definition of pansexual? Your guide to what it means to be pan

From an LGBTQ+ rights activist

Not many good things came from 2020, but one thing’s for sure: it bought the world closer to being a place where all sexual orientations are not just embraced, but celebrated.

It may have been dark at times, but it wasn’t all bad. In the US alone, an unprecedented number of LGBTQ+ leaders took office, with numbers almost doubling over the last four years. National treasure Phillip Scofield came out as gay, and Disney+ debuted Out, the first movie from the corporation to feature a gay lead character.

You’ll know that the phrase ‘sexual orientation’ simply refers to who you’re romantically, emotionally, or sexually attracted to. You can be heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, asexual, or pansexual.

You probably know what they all mean, but to refresh your memory: heterosexuality is an attraction to a different gender, while homosexuality simply means attraction to the same gender. Meanwhile, being bisexual means you’re attracted to both genders, while identifying as asexual means you’re not attracted to any gender at all.

Pansexuality, on the other hand, is the term used to describe being attracted to all genders. Just this week, Coronation Street actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson has shared that she’s pansexual herself. She told The Mirror: ‘I have dated people who are male, female, transgender… Gender is completely irrelevant to me. We’re all on different spectrums. It’s about the person, not what sex they were born. I just fancy everybody.’

‘I’d have a couple of drinks at night and change my Tinder search profile to “both”,’ she continued. ‘When I woke up the next day, I’d think: “OMG, I hope no one I know has seen me”. Then I realised if they had, it would mean they were gay too. ‘It clicked, and I realised I’m surrounded by non-judgmental people and a loving family supporting me.’

Keep reading for a little more on what it means to be pan from LGBTQ+ rights activist Philip Baldwin, plus read as he explains how to identify if you’re pan.

So, what exactly does it mean to be pan?

As above, someone who is pan is attracted to a person, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity, explains Philip. “This attraction encompasses sexual, romantic, and emotional intimacy and means that, for pan individuals, gender or sex are not the determining factors for sexual or romantic attraction,” he explains.

He also points out that, for some, at first, figuring out you are pan may be difficult for some people to get their heads around. Don’t worry – that’s totally normal. “Wherever you sit within the LGBTQ spectrum, however you identify, and however you choose your journey, your experience is very personal and unique. Remember, it’s for you (and not others) to determine who you are,” he adds.

How might you know that you identify as pan?

Explore relationships with people you find attractive

And remember to do this at your own pace, Philip explains.

“Some people may know they are pan very quickly, but for others, it could take longer. An increasing number of celebrities have come out as pan in recent years, such as the actress and singer Bella Thorne, which has really helped to make pan identities more mainstream. Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP, has also come out as pan. Some people see sexuality as fluid, but it is really up to you to decide where you fit within our rainbow family,” he adds.

Don’t feel pressured

Or allow anyone to pigeonhole you.

“Whatever you decide, there will be people there who love and support you.” Hear, hear.

When was pansexuality first recognised?

Did you know? The term pansexual has actually been in use since the early twentieth century.

“Around the turn of the millennium, when I first explored the gay scene, I was aware of a few people who identified as pan. Pansexual Visibility Day is marked on the 24th May, but was only first celebrated in 2015, which reflects the increasing awareness around pan identities in recent years,” Philip explains.

5 tips for if you think you may be pan

Confide in someone you trust

“In terms of coming out as pan, my advice is very similar to that for anyone else who is LGBTQ,” the activist shares. “I first told a trusted friend that I was gay – someone who I knew would respect my confidence.” Ensuring you’re confiding in the right person is important, as they’ll let you take things at your own pace and won’t pressure you.

Come out when you feel most comfortable

“I found it most difficult to tell my parents, but this is not the same for everyone. Sometimes people choose to come out when they are in a relationship with someone. They want to introduce that special person to family or friends,” he shares. His advice? Do what you feel comfortable with. If you’re apprehensive, perhaps trust your instincts and confide in a few close friends first.

Seek support

There are plenty of great resources out there, according to Philip. “I recommend checking out the Stonewall and LGBT Foundation websites. The LGBT Foundation has a helpline (0345 330 30 30) as does Switchboard (0300 330 0630),” he adds.