A devastating attack on Israel this weekend has shaken the world. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, attacked a festival in Israel's Negev desert this Saturday, leaving more than 700 Israelis confirmed dead and dozens more taken hostage, in what the country's military leaders are describing as “Israel’s 9/11”.

This latest attack is part of a pattern of violent outbreaks between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza since 2005. This conflict has claimed the lives of millions and been the source of political, religious and economic unrest in two populations.

With so many innocent lives lost on both sides and many still in danger, people around the world are questioning how they can help victims of war and support organisations that are calling for peace. These are the charities and organisations that are working towards a peaceful resolution and providing aid to those affected by its violence.

How to help the victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict

The below organisations are currently accepting donations, providing both immediate and ongoing aid for the victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

1. ALLMEP

Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) is the largest network of Palestinian and Israeli peace-builders, as a group of over 100 leading non-governmental organisations who are working towards reconciliation. You can donate to the cause here.

2. Save The Children

In response to Saturday's attack and the subsequent attacks on Palestine, Save The Children has launched an emergency fund to help support children and families affected by the conflict.

The donations received will help towards psychosocial support for those who have lost family members and are impacted by the horrors of war, as well as emergency shelter, hygiene kits and education kits.

3. The Carter Centre

The Carter Centre has been working towards peace in the Middle East since the 1990s. They say of their work: "Through election observation, conflict resolution, and human rights work in the occupied Palestinian territory, The Carter Center has developed strong relations among key Israeli and Palestinian political leaders, electoral officials, civil society leaders, and human rights practitioners."

You can donate to the Carter Centre here.

4. The International Red Cross

The International Red Cross is a neutral charity that provides assistance during times of crisis. They say: "In our role as a neutral intermediary, we are ready to visit anyone detained so we can check on their well-being and provide news to their loved ones." The organisation has pleaded for an end to the violence between Israel and Palestine. You can donate to the cause here.

5. The United Nations

The United Nations is a neutral organisation that is working towards a peaceful resolution between the two territories. You can donate online here.

6. International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps works with local health agencies and partners to provide emergency health services, as well as essential gender-based violence services. You can donate to their cause here.

7. Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders - also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) - is a vital charity that provides immediate medical aid during humanitarian emergencies. They said: "Healthcare facilities cannot become targets and hospitals must remain a sanctuary for people seeking care."

You can help them by donating here.