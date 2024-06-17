Undecided female voters hold the power to swing the General Election - here's how to make sure your vote isn't wasted

The UK General Election is fast approaching, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling the vote for 4 July 2024. And as the official election campaign enters its final few weeks, it has been reported that women could have the most sway on its outcome.

According to new data, 20% of UK women are still undecided on who to vote for (that's 6 million votes), compared to 11% of men - a gender gap that could see women determining the election's outcome.

The new research by Lemonade Dolls comes as part of its new campaign 'Swing it, girls', empowering women to get out and cast their votes, with this election holding huge implications for female voters - from the protection of women's rights to the cost of living.

"Voting is always a critical aspect of any election," stated Lemon Fuller, CEO of Lemonade Dolls. "Many fierce and courageous women have fought tirelessly to secure our right to vote, laying the foundation for a more inclusive society. That’s why we are here causing a riot to ensure women get down to their local polling station on the 4th July.

"Our sole objective is to encourage women to participate in the voting process and help shape the future of our country, in a time when so many women are undecided or do not vote at all. So grab your friends, sisters, mothers & grandmas - let's make some noise and show everyone that voting is the ultimate power move!"

In order to make the most of your vote, we've rounded up the most important information be to be aware of - from registration deadlines and voting options to new polling station instructions.

Here's what you need to know.

Who can vote in the UK General Election?

Anyone can vote in the UK General Election in July if the following statements apply to them:

you must be registered to vote

you must be 18 or over on polling day

you must be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

you must be a resident at a UK address or registered as an overseas voter

you must not be legally excluded from voting

Registering to vote

There is still time left to register to vote in the upcoming General Election, with the deadline set for 11.59pm on 18 June 2024.

You can register to vote online at Gov.uk - the online form usually takes 5 minutes to fill in, and you will be asked for your National Insurance number, so have it handy if you can.

Postal vote

If you are away from home or abroad over the time of the UK General Election, you can apply to vote by post.

The deadline is approaching but there is still time, so if you want to apply for a postal vote, you must submit your application by 5pm on 19 June 2024.

Proxy vote

Another option if you are unable to vote in person is applying to vote by proxy, allocating a person you trust to vote on your behalf on polling day.

In order to vote by proxy you must apply online by 26 June 2024 at 5pm - 6 working days before election day.

If you miss the proxy vote deadline, you may still be allowed to vote, with an emergency proxy vote occasionally granted in extenuating circumstances.

How to find your nearest polling station

Your allocated polling station should be on your card, but if you have not received your card or have misplaced it, you can also find out via GOV.UK by simply entering your postcode.

What to do if you've lost your polling card

You don't actually need to bring your polling card with you, so if you misplace yours, don't panic. Just quote your name at the register and if you're on the list, you will be allowed in.

Do I need to bring photo ID to vote?

Yes - this is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID when voting in person, and will not be allowed to do so without one.

The accepted forms of ID include a UK or Northern Ireland driving licence, a UK passport, and driving licences, passports and national identity cards issued by EU countries.

It is important to note that photograph and photocopies of your identification will not be accepted.

When do UK polling stations open?

Polling stations across the UK will be open on 4 July 2024 from 7am until 10pm.

For more information on the upcoming UK General Election, visit GOV.UK .

We will continue to update this story.