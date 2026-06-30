When news broke that Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child in her forties, it reignited a familiar debate. Do celebrity pregnancies create unrealistic expectations around fertility? Offer women hope–or false hope?

After speaking to four women who became mothers in their late thirties and forties, I'm convinced we've been asking the wrong question. Because while fertility is undeniably part of the story, it isn't the whole story.

Instead, the women I spoke to wanted to talk about finances, careers, childcare, identity, birth, emotional readiness and the invisible calculations that many women tot up before becoming mothers in the first place.

Their fertility journeys couldn't have been more different. Bestselling author Catherine Gray conceived naturally within two months of trying at 41, despite assuming she'd need IVF. Jainnie Cho, meanwhile, spent five years and underwent ten rounds of IVF before welcoming her daughter at 46, describing the process as "my dark years".

Journalist Lisa Oxenham says becoming a solo mother in her forties was "deeply conscious and powerful", while Eleanor Willock believes one of the biggest realities we ignore has nothing to do with biology at all. "I was enraged to find out that you actually can't have it all," she tells me, describing how raising young children collided with the most demanding years of her career.

Fertility can, of course, become more uncertain with age, but waiting also brings financial stability, emotional resilience and a stronger sense of self for some women. Again and again, women describe feeling calmer, more intentional and more certain of the lives they wanted to build for their children. At the same time, they spoke candidly about IVF, birth interventions, childcare costs, career sacrifices and the emotional toll that often goes unmentioned.

Perhaps that's why reducing later motherhood to a conversation about fertility alone does women a disservice. Celebrity pregnancies can be inspiring; they can also be misleading. Both things can be true.

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The reality is that there is no single story of motherhood after 40, only a series of trade-offs that deserve a more honest conversation.

Read four of those stories below.

I Thought I'd Need IVF To Become A Mother At 40.

Catherine Gray describes being "stunned" when she fell pregnant at 41 after only two months of trying. (Image credit: Catherine Gray)

Catherine Gray, 46, had her daughter Mia naturally at 42 .

My partner and I met when I was 40 and started trying on our first anniversary. We both assumed it was going to take a really long time to get pregnant and were braced that we'd need fertility treatment. So when I got pregnant within two months, we were stunned and not at all prepared.

I assumed I was one of a privileged few, but when I said to my midwife, "We're just so lucky that it happened naturally for us," she replied, "I wish more fortysomething mothers knew that that's actually the norm."

My heart truly goes out to those where that isn't the case—it must be utterly agonising—but the scientific reality of fortysomething fertility is much more hopeful than I had always believed.

I wish more women knew to watch out for that almighty collision.

The other challenge is that fortysomething mothering can mean the early years, that 0–3 gauntlet, collides with perimenopause. I went through a phase of intense rage, which I self-diagnosed as postnatal rage. As soon as I started HRT aged 45, I descended back down to my usual good-natured semi-irritability, with no surges of rage. That dovetail never directly affected my parenting, but it did affect my relationship, and I wish more women knew to watch out for that almighty collision.

Despite all of that, I think there were huge advantages to becoming a mother in my forties. I'm sincerely OK with leaving the party at 9pm, travelling being a distant memory, and spending my Sundays at National Trust properties. I've done enough partying to last a lifetime, and I satisfied my travelling bug hugely in my thirties by island-hopping, living abroad and diving with sharks.

I think I would have felt much more hobbled by motherhood in my thirties.

Nowadays, give me a cream tea and some forest-bathing, followed by pyjamas with a cosy murder boxset. I think I'd be making those lifestyle choices anyway, now that I'm 46, so they don't feel like a sacrifice. Personally, I think I would have felt much more hobbled by motherhood in my thirties.

Finances played a huge part, too. I didn't buy my first property until I was 40 and, unlike most of my friends, I had no parental help. People have babies in rented accommodation all the time, of course, but I didn't feel secure enough when I was ping-ponging between rentals with a one-month notice period.

The "you just manage" truism is frequently trotted out by older generations, but we also have no regular familial help. There's no way on earth I could have afforded a £750–£950 a month childcare bill in my thirties.

When I see celebrity stories about women having children in their forties, I wish they'd tell women that it's not just something A-listers with outrageous incomes get to choose and that it can happen for us muggles too, even if we don't have endless IVF budgets.

I also wish we'd stop calling it selfish to have a baby later, when you feel more rooted emotionally, logistically and fiscally. Oftentimes, it's just not possible in our thirties. For many, including me, if forty-something parenting does work out, it could be the absolute best timing.

It Took Me Five Years And 10 Rounds Of IVF To Become A Mother At 46

After five years and 10 rounds of IVF, Jainnie Cho became pregnant with her daughter Frankie at 45. She gave birth the following year, aged 46. (Image credit: Jainnie Cho)

Jainnie Cho, 46, got pregnant with her daughter Frankie via IVF at 45 and gave birth to her at 46.

I knew getting pregnant in my forties would be difficult, but there was also a part of me that mistakenly thought I might be an exception. When I started the IVF process at 41, I was in good physical condition, and all the fertility tests came out better than average for my age. However, the reality was that it ended up taking five years, ten excruciating and expensive rounds of IVF and what I now call "my dark years".

One thing that really surprised me was that, at 46, I'm able to do it. That includes breastfeeding for five months, which was painful, intense and nothing like what I expected. Practically, I'm in the most stable and affluent stage of my life in terms of my finances, so that's a huge advantage. Emotionally, I think I'm the most stable and at peace with myself in this decade than any other, which is a big help when you're faced with mini battles and constant newness with a baby.

There's a lot of media attention these days given to celebrity mothers in their forties and beyond. I think that can be misinterpreted. It can make it seem as though, with medical advances and increasing life expectancy, it's "easy" to get pregnant and give birth later in life. At least in my case, that definitely wasn't true.

Becoming A Mother In My Forties Was The Most Intentional Decision I've Ever Made

Lisa Oxenham had her daughter Eliza at 40 and her son Wolfgang at 49 last year.

Lisa Oxenham says becoming a mother later in life meant knowing "the life you're giving up... and still choosing it"—a decision she describes as "incredibly intentional". (Image credit: Lisa Oxenham with her son Wolfgang)

Before I became a mother, I didn't think I fully understood how narrow the fertility window really is. Like a lot of women, I'd absorbed the idea that if you're healthy, fit, eating well, and still feel young, your body will somehow cooperate.

I knew fertility declined, but I'd never really looked into the science of it. It's very different when you're actually sitting in the clinic. It's very difficult to understand unless you're in it. The reality was completely brutal.

When I was doing IVF, it asked everything from me—physically, financially, emotionally and mentally. There were injections, scans and medication schedules. There was hope, then disappointment. I had to make all of these decisions alone and keep going even when things went wrong. It was financially crippling.

But I've always been someone who's up for a challenge. I'm a very determined person, and I kept going. The other side of that story is that I absolutely loved pregnancy, and I knew I would. I loved the raw physicality of it. I loved giving birth, even though it's really hard. I loved early motherhood. I loved the preparation. I loved everything about it.

While it was incredibly difficult to get there, the experience of becoming a mother later in life felt deeply conscious and powerful. I'm really proud of myself for doing that.

People talk about later motherhood as though it's only about tiredness and risk. But I have this enormous sense of purpose and joy.

One thing that surprised me most was how much energy and love I still had for it. People talk about later motherhood as though it's only about tiredness and risk. But I have this enormous sense of purpose and joy. I literally don't think about my age at all. I feel more vital than I ever have.

I also think becoming a mother later means you know what you're choosing. You know the life you're giving up or changing. You know the cost, the responsibility and the loss of freedom—and you still choose it. That is incredibly intentional.

Looking back, I'm much more grounded than I would have been ten years ago. I know myself much better. My life is about going with the flow and being present. I don't stress about the small things. Everything is in perspective.

"When you've fought so hard to have a baby, you don't take any of it for granted." (Image credit: Lisa Oxenham)

I didn't just choose solo motherhood. I built a business, a support structure and a new professional life around it. I had to think about money, childcare, work, home, health and support in a very practical way. When you've fought so hard to have a baby, you don't take any of it for granted. I feel ecstatically happy.

That doesn't mean I want to romanticise it. The financial side of later motherhood is hugely overlooked. People often talk about it as though it's simply a lifestyle choice, but fertility treatment can cost tens of thousands of pounds. Doing it alone means there's nobody sharing that financial burden. Then there's the stamina you need, and the emotional loneliness of solo parenting.

I'm lucky to have incredible friends and my mum around me, but I am still the emotional centre of my family, and the breadwinner. Sometimes it would be nice to have another adult there to say, "I've got this."

We see the beautiful photograph. We don't always see the years of trying, the injections, the miscarriages, the money or the privilege that make certain options possible.

When I see celebrity pregnancies in women in their forties, I think they can be incredibly inspiring because they make later motherhood visible. For so long, women have been made to feel that once they reached a certain age, the conversation was over. But for ordinary women, later motherhood can involve fertility treatment, huge financial costs, uncertainty, grief, physical strain, emotional strain, work pressure and loneliness.

We see the beautiful photograph. We don't always see the years of trying, the injections, the miscarriages, the money or the privilege that make certain options possible. I don't think the answer is to be negative about later motherhood; I'm proof that it can be absolutely wonderful. I just think we need to tell the whole story.

I Was Told I'd Never Get Pregnant Again. Then I Conceived At 40

Eleanor Willock, 50, had her daughter at 38 and her son at 41.

My kids are now 13 and 9, and I'm 51 this year. We had failed IVF to get the first one, and then a surprise pregnancy the month after IVF finished. Our son was a complete anomaly. We weren't trying to get pregnant; we'd been told I'd never get pregnant again, and I conceived about four months after my 40th birthday.

The reality of that was very bleak. I was completely underprepared for a second child. We'd made a lot of lifestyle changes because we thought we were only going to have one. I became chronically depressed to the extent that I didn't tell my husband I was pregnant until I was 15 weeks gone. I went for eight private scans before that without telling him because I was so sure it was a mistake, or that I would lose the baby.

When I found out we were having a boy, I became even more depressed because my depressed brain was telling me that a boy would be difficult, and that I would never be able to love another child as much as I loved my first one.

After becoming a mother for the second time in her forties, Eleanor Willock says she was forced to confront the reality that "you actually can't have it all". (Image credit: Eleanor Willock)

The reality was that my age didn't make too much difference in terms of recovery from childbirth. I knew what I was doing the second time around, which really helped, and the depression lifted almost immediately.

Practically, though, having children later affected my career irredeemably. There are various reasons for that, but I underwent a complete career change four years ago because your children need you more, rather than less, as they get older.

As a woman born at a certain time, I had the advantages of a university education, a really great corporate career and, in general, access to everything I needed. I was enraged to find out that you actually can't have it all.

You can't be the managing director of a very successful PR company and expect to be there for your children on the same level. I believe that's one of the biggest challenges of later motherhood that people can't ignore. Being in a management position in any industry with young children, as women in their forties are more likely to be than women in their twenties or thirties, makes it extremely difficult. For men, it is not the same at all.

Being in a management position with young children, as women in their forties are more likely to be, makes it extremely difficult. For men, it is not the same at all.

When I see stories about women like Anne Hathaway becoming mothers later in life, I don't think they reflect the reality for most women. Stories about older women using surrogates, egg donation and other routes to parenthood can make those options seem very accessible. They are if you have money. They're not if you don't.

As usual, so much comes back to the cost of childcare and the cost of raising a family. But fundamentally, if you'd asked me during the years when having children felt incredibly hard to come by, I would have looked at every single story of a woman becoming a mother and absorbed the drops of hope it gave me—that cannot be underestimated.

Stories like Anne Hathaway's should be celebrated, especially by other women, rather than criticised for being unrealistic or irresponsible. For me, they're a reminder that hope matters too.