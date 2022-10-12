The offer ends at midnight tonight!
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and we’ve been rounding up our favourite deals for you to shop. From ghd straighteners to Elemis skincare, this year we’re all about investing in those luxury items that you will use again and again.
Speaking of luxury, we’ve been lusting after a Le Creuset dish for years now, and it has finally gone into the Prime Day sale!
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Dish,
was £215 now £135.99 | Amazon
Save over £70 on this stylish Le Creuset casserole dish, perfect for hosting friends and family over the festive season.
This famous piece of kitchenware enables you to cook everything in just one pot, from soups, pasta dishes, casseroles and more. It can be used in ovens, grills and all hob types (including induction). Let’s face it, you won’t get a dish more stylish than this.
If the classic colour doesn’t quite match with your kitchen, not to worry, as there are lots of other colours and sizes on sale this Prime Day. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…
Shop the Le Creuset Amazon Prime Day Sale:
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Dish in Coastal Blue,
was £270 now £171.99 | Amazon
This 24cm dish is a little bigger, making it perfect for entertaining. Plus, how beautiful is this baby blue colour?
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Dish in Artichaut,
was £160.44 now £151.99 | Amazon
This green colour is so on trend this autumn, so this dish will be going straight in our baskets.
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Dish in Cerise,
was £215 now £136.99 | Amazon
Another classic Le Creuset colour, another super stylish dish.
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Dish in Black,
was £245 now £173.99 | Amazon
If you’ve got a monochrome kitchen, then this is the one for you.