FYI, if you're pinged, you now won't have to isolate

From Monday 16th August, you won’t have to self-isolate in the UK if you’ve had two vaccines.

The so-called ‘ping-demic’ has seen millions across the UK having to self-isolate over the past few months. At the moment, you are currently required to isolate for ten days if you are alerted by the NHS app that you have come into close contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that while self-isolation will no longer be mandatory, it’s still important to remain cautious.

Noting that the uptake of vaccines in the UK has ‘tipped the odds in our favour’, he explained that if you are notified of close Covid-contact via the app, then you’ll be advised to take a PCR test to ensure you don’t have the virus.

He’s also asked the general public to ‘consider other precautions, such as wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces, and limit contact with other people’.

At one point, a staggering 1.2 million people were pinged by the NHS app to quarantine in a single week.

This led to staff shortages across the nation.

Do note that, if you’ve just had your second vaccine, you will have to wait a full fourteen days before you are exempt from isolation.

Javid said: “Asking the close contacts of people with COVID-19 to self-isolate has played a critical role in helping us get this virus under control, and millions of people across the UK have made enormous sacrifices by doing this.”

“Every single one of these sacrifices has helped us protect the NHS and save lives.”

“Getting two doses of a vaccine has tipped the odds in our favour and allowed us to safely reclaim our lost freedoms, and from Monday we can take another huge step back towards our normal lives by removing self-isolation requirements for double jabbed people who are contacts of people with COVID-19.”

Dr Jenny Harries, the UK Health Security Agency Chief Executive, added: “It is important that close contacts continue to come forward for a PCR test, in order to detect the virus and variants of concern.”

“Although two doses of vaccine will greatly reduce your own risk of becoming unwell with Covid-19, it is still possible to contract the virus and pass it to others.”

“So if you develop symptoms at any time – vaccinated or not – you should get a test and be very careful in your contact with others until you have received a negative test result.”