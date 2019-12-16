So this is why late people live longer (apparently)

Great news

If you’re always late, you’ll be familiar with the following situations: friends lying about what time you’re meeting to make sure you actually get there when everyone else does; your boss giving you the side eye when you burst into the office apologising for tardiness while holding a coffee and a breakfast muffin; missing every train, ever.

But it turns out that being late isn’t actually a bad thing. Apparently, those of us who are never on time live longer according to a new study. Oh, and it reportedly makes you more productive, too.

The research showed that late people tend to feel less stressed and more relaxed. This leads to lower blood pressure, lower risk of heart disease, greater cardiovascular health, lower risk of stroke and lower chance of depression – all in all making them live longer lives.

It’s believed that late people are also more optimistic (they truly believe they can cram everything into a half an hour window). Researchers at Harvard Medical School explained: ‘Research tells us that an optimistic outlook early in life can predict better health and a lower rate of death during follow-up periods of 15 to 40 years.’

Another study revealed that optimism boosts productivity, with the more upbeat salesmen selling 88% more than their colleagues.

So what can we take from this?

That extra ten minutes in bed essentially makes you more productive, successful, optimistic and you’ll live longer, too.

We’re sold.