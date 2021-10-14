Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

10% of women suffer from the conditions worldwide.

Next Monday, members of parliament will debate common female health conditions endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome, otherwise known as PCOS.

The common conditions affect 10% of women worldwide and in the UK and largely affect their day-to-day, however are vastly underfunded and under-researched.

Women with endometriosis typically suffer from chronic pain as their womb lining grows outside of their womb, and PCOS sufferers have a hormonal imbalance which can create cysts in the ovaries, leading to irregular periods and fertility problems.

The issue is being debated thanks to a petition which, at current, has over 101,000 signatures. The main aim? To get MP’s to increase funding for research into both endometriosis and PCOS, and, more generally, to raise awareness of the all-too-common conditions.

Sadly, women suffering from endometriosis or PCOS don’t have an easy ride – lack of funding means what are common conditions don’t have simple solutions, as of yet.

A BBC investigation last year found that, in Northern Ireland, it takes an average of eight and a half years for a woman with endometriosis to get diagnosed, while the UK average wait time is eight years.

While women with PCOS don’t usually require surgery and so don’t have to endure such wait times, they are usually prescribed the pill to balance their hormones, rather than receiving help to get to the root cause of the hormonal imbalance and curing it.

The petition reads: “Endometriosis and PCOS are two gynaecological conditions which both affect 10% of women worldwide, but both are, in terms of research and funding, incredibly under prioritised. This petition is calling for more funding, to enable for new, extensive and thorough research into female health issues.”

A government response to the petition on 24th August 2021 further said: “The Government recognises the importance of research into endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. The Government is funding a broad range of research through its funding organisations.”

Never heard of a petition debate before? They’re simply a general debate which invites MP’s to discuss important issues put forward in petitions.

MP Taiwo Owatemi will be opening the discussion on Monday as a member of the Petitions Committee. MPs from all parties have the chance to take part in the discussion.

You can watch the debate from 4.30pm on Monday. To follow the news as it unfolds on Twitter, follow the hashtag #EndoPCOSDebate, or watch this space for more as we have it.