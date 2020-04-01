Here’s everything you need to know about the Cambridge diet

We explain what's involved, the pros and cons and how the Cambridge Diet claims to help you lose weight, fast.

Summer is well on its way and so it’s hardly surprising that people are panic-searching diet ideas. But there are so many to choose from and what do they all mean?

There’s the Dukan diet, the cabbage soup diet, the 5:2 diet, the Sirtfood diet – we can’t keep up.

One of the most popular regimes out there is the Cambridge Diet – but how does it differ?

Well, the Cambridge Diet is an extreme weight-loss plan. Based around a range of bars, soups and shakes under a controlled regime, this diet plan is apparently cheaper than Weight Watchers, and faster than your average calorie-controlled diet. But do you buy into it?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is the Cambridge Diet?

The Cambridge Diet stipulates that regular consumption of low-calorie shakes, soups and snack bars – designed specifically for the program to fulfil all of your daily nutritional requirements under strict calorie guidelines – can lead to immediate weight loss. There are six variations of the Cambridge Diet plan. The steps range from Step 1 or ‘Sole Source’ (a very low-calorie diet where you solely eat the range of products provided) to Step 6 or ‘Maintenance’ (where you eat a healthy diet interspersed with meal replacements when necessary) depending on your time scale and target weight loss. But this diet is not to be entered into lightly. A Cambridge Diet counsellor will follow your progress throughout, beginning with which variation to start with and some steps will even require written consent from your doctor.

How does the Cambridge Diet work?

Similar to the Ketogenic Diet, the Cambridge Diet works by forcing your body into a state of ‘ketosis’. This occurs when the body does not receive all of the calories it needs to function properly and so is forced to turn to fat stores in order to carry on going.

What are the pros of the Cambridge Diet?

1. Many people find the weight loss to be instant and quite dramatic.

2. If you stick to the rules, you are almost guaranteed to be slimmer by the end.

3. Unlike some other low-calorie diet plans, the meal replacements are all nutritionally-balanced so you can be sure you’re getting all of the vitamins and minerals you need.

What are the cons of the Cambridge Diet?

1. Some medical experts think that it’s not healthy to send your body into a state of ketosis. The results can lead to the body not only burning fat, but also muscle mass.

2. Reported side effects of the diet are bad breath, thinning hair (in which case try one of these shampoos for hair loss), nausea, dizziness and diarrhoea.

3. Meal plans can be expensive to maintain – you should be prepared to pay for this short-term weight loss method.

Does the Cambridge Diet work?

That’s the question we’re asked the most, so it is worth remembering that this is one diet plan that you can’t easily re-create at home. If you do opt in, it is important that you do everything by the book with expert supervision and nutritionally-balanced products designed specifically for the programme. There are six types to try including the weight plans you’ll be looking at:

Sole Source: Eat 3-4 Cambridge Diet meal products each day (consuming 415-554 cals, lasting 1 week minimum/12 weeks maximum)



Sole Source +: Eat 3 Cambridge Diet meal products and 200ml of skimmed milk each day (consuming 615 cals a day, lasting 1 week minimum/12 weeks maximum).



Step 2: Eat 2 Cambridge Diet meal products plus protein-rich foods, skimmed milk and some vegetables (consuming 810 calories a day, lasting 1 week minimum).



Step 3: Eat 2 Cambridge Diet meal products plus skimmed milk, breakfast and salads for lunch and dinner (consuming 1000 calories for 2 weeks).



Step 4: Eat 2 Cambridge Diet meal products plus skimmed milk, breakfast, lunch and dinner (continue for 2 weeks).



Step 5: Eat 1 Cambridge Diet meal product plus skimmed milk, breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack (continue for 2 weeks).



Maintenance: Eat a healthy diet plus your choice of Cambridge Diet products (continue indefinitely).



Visit Cambridge-Diet.co.uk to find out more and see some Cambridge Diet products and diet plans.

We don’t know about you, but we’re off to eat a large slice of cake instead.