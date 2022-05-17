This is the most popular recipe on TikTok – and it’s not what we expected

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Will you give it a go?

Is anyone else obsessed with watching recipe videos on TikTok? From the famous whipped coffee trend to the delicious feta pasta dish, the app has provided us with lots of ideas when it comes to meal ideas.

We’ve always wondered what the most popular TikTok food trend is, and thanks to the experts at Top 10 Prepared Meal Delivery, we’ve finally got the answer. Say hello to cloud bread.

Many of us have tried making our own loaves of bread at home, but this bread is different thanks to its fluffy texture (hence the name). You can even add dye into the mixture to create a sunset cloud effect. Pretty cool, right?

The recipe has had a whopping 3,200,000,000 views on the app, and many users have compared the bread to cotton candy, so we knew we had to try it out for ourselves.

Video you may like:

Watch: TikTok’s cloud bread:

If you like what you’re seeing, we’ve included a step-by-step guide on how to make it, along with all the equipment you will need. Enjoy…

How to make TikTok’s cloud bread:

Ingredients

Three large egg whites

30 grams of white sugar

10 grams of cornstarch

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 300 Fahrenheit.

Step 2

Add your egg whites into a bowl and whisk together until they reach a frothy consistency.

Step 3

Stir in the sugar, adding a little bit in at a time. Mix until it is fully dissolved.

Step 4

Sift in the cornstarch and whisk the whole mixture together until it reaches a thick consistency that holds a peak.

Step 5

Grab a baking tray and line it with parchment paper, before scooping the mixture onto the tray into a cloud shape.

Step 6

Bake the bread for around 25 minutes. It should look golden brown and be cooked through before eating.

What you will need to make TikTok’s cloud bread:

You don’t need much to make this viral recipe, just a bowl, a whisk and a baking tray. We’ve linked some of our favourites below, so make sure to add these to your basket before trying the recipe out.

If you’d prefer to make a normal loaf of bread, why not give one of these popular bread makers a go? You’ll be an expert in no time.