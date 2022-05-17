This is the most popular recipe on TikTok – and it’s not what we expected

Will you give it a go?
Is anyone else obsessed with watching recipe videos on TikTok? From the famous whipped coffee trend to the delicious feta pasta dish, the app has provided us with lots of ideas when it comes to meal ideas.
We’ve always wondered what the most popular TikTok food trend is, and thanks to the experts at Top 10 Prepared Meal Delivery, we’ve finally got the answer. Say hello to cloud bread.
Many of us have tried making our own loaves of bread at home, but this bread is different thanks to its fluffy texture (hence the name). You can even add dye into the mixture to create a sunset cloud effect. Pretty cool, right?
The recipe has had a whopping 3,200,000,000 views on the app, and many users have compared the bread to cotton candy, so we knew we had to try it out for ourselves.
Watch: TikTok’s cloud bread:
If you like what you’re seeing, we’ve included a step-by-step guide on how to make it, along with all the equipment you will need. Enjoy…
How to make TikTok’s cloud bread:
Ingredients
- Three large egg whites
- 30 grams of white sugar
- 10 grams of cornstarch
Instructions
Step 1
Preheat your oven to 300 Fahrenheit.
Step 2
Add your egg whites into a bowl and whisk together until they reach a frothy consistency.
Step 3
Stir in the sugar, adding a little bit in at a time. Mix until it is fully dissolved.
Step 4
Sift in the cornstarch and whisk the whole mixture together until it reaches a thick consistency that holds a peak.
Step 5
Grab a baking tray and line it with parchment paper, before scooping the mixture onto the tray into a cloud shape.
Step 6
Bake the bread for around 25 minutes. It should look golden brown and be cooked through before eating.
What you will need to make TikTok’s cloud bread:
You don’t need much to make this viral recipe, just a bowl, a whisk and a baking tray. We’ve linked some of our favourites below, so make sure to add these to your basket before trying the recipe out.
Tala Indigo Mixing Bowl, £25.99 | Lakeland
We love this embossed mixing bowl from Lakeland. Not only does it look good, but it is easy to grip and heat-resistant up to 220°C.
Nylon Whisk, £7 | ProCook
This whisk is made from nylon set on a brushed stainless steel handle. It is fully dishwasher safe and comes with a one year guarantee.
John Lewis & Partners Classic Non-Stick Oven Tray, £8 | John Lewis
This versatile non-stick, carbon steel oven tray is ideal for baking, roasting and providing a base for heating up dishes in the oven. It has a non-stick surface for excellent food release and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
If you’d prefer to make a normal loaf of bread, why not give one of these popular bread makers a go? You’ll be an expert in no time.
Morphy Richards Homebake Breadmaker 502001,
was £129.99 now £69 | Amazon
The Morphy Richards 502001 Homebake Breadmaker offers a sleek modern design with a wide array of features and programmes allowing you to create a variety of breads, doughs and much more.
Russell Hobbs 23620 Compact Fast Breadmaker,
was £99.99 now £64.99 | Amazon
With the Russell Hobbs 23620 compact breadmaker you can enjoy fresh, homemade bread quicker than ever before. It features a 55 minute fast bake function, giving you the ability to quickly whip up a delicious loaf in no time.
Panasonic SD-B2510 Automatic Breadmaker with Gluten Free Programme,
was £149 now £129 | Amazon
The B2510 Breadmaker from Panasonic features dual temperature sensors along with a full range of perfectly tuned features. Plus, it comes with four gluten free options.
