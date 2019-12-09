Are you a Christmas kidult?

Without children of her own, Rosie Mullender finds herself reverting to childhood whenever she heads home for the holidays

At 9pm on Christmas Eve last year, Mum handed me a brightly wrapped box. Inside, was a Minnie Mouse pyjama set, a jar of home-made hot chocolate with a matching red-and-white striped mug, and an Arthur Christmas DVD. I was overjoyed at receiving my first-ever Christmas Eve box – the trend which sees parents giving their children a few small gifts the night before Christmas.

Except, of course, I’m not a child – I’m in my early forties. And even as I eagerly changed into my Disney PJs, while Mum whipped me up a hot drink, I wondered if I’d taken my tendency to embrace my inner child at Christmas a bit too far.

At every other time of year, I’m a (mostly) responsible adult. I’ve got a mortgage, a freelance career built up from scratch, and a fondness for making my own sourdough bread. I can drink negronis without wincing, know how to bleed a radiator, and spend good money on fabric softener – sure signs of someone who has reached peak maturity.

Yet, when it comes to Christmas, I find myself regressing back to a time when getting up before 10am was the peak of my ambition, and my main function was to make a mess, then leave it for my mum to clean up. Without any children of our own, once my boyfriend Don and I cross the threshold into my childhood home, we’re automatically the youngest in the house – which somehow translates into all the ‘adult’ responsibilities falling on my parents’ sixty-something shoulders.

Once we’ve shopped for our festive food and drink (because my parents aren’t into the same foods as us, rather than in the spirit of reciprocity), Don and I hunker down on the sofa in our loungewear and, well… just stay there. While we watch The Muppet Christmas Carol and Elf on repeat, Mum keeps us topped up with gin and tonics and Quality Street. We think nothing of delving into the parental fridge for a nibble of whatever we fancy, or of hogging the TV remote. In short, we turn into the world’s worst guests.

Writing this down in black-and-white, it feels like fairly shocking behaviour. But I’m not alone. ‘If I’m at my parents’ place over Christmas without my siblings and their kids, I get treated like a child – so I think, why not act like one?’ says my friend Katy, 41 – who has a responsible job as a pensions administration co-ordinator and, like me, doesn’t have children.

‘Mum brings me cups of tea in bed, I lounge on the sofa all day in my PJs, and my parents have to share the smaller sofa. I even find myself complaining if Dad gets more ice-cream for pudding than me, just like I used to.

‘I think Mum secretly loves looking after me again, and it’s a welcome break from work, paying the bills, and cleaning the house. I like to think I’d behave differently if I had kids of my own, but I still don’t feel grown-up enough for that.’

According to clinical psychologist Dr Rachel Andrew, ‘kidulting’ at Christmas isn’t unusual – and it isn’t necessarily a sign that you’re irrevocably selfish, either.

‘As individual members of a family, we form part of a system – and from an early age, we learn ways of relating to each other within that system,’ she says. ‘Often, if the family is all back together for Christmas, your old behaviours and ways of being with each other are so familiar, you’ll just fall back into them. And whether that’s healthy or unhealthy really depends on your individual circumstances.’

Once you have children of your own, your place within the family dynamic shifts, along with your responsibilities and priorities. But as the average age we choose to have children gradually rises, it means we’re pushing adult responsibilities – and the need to take on a new role within the family – further and further away.

‘Evidence suggests that we don’t start to feel like adults until much later in life than previously and, often, a defining factor that cements that feeling is having a child,’ says Dr Andrew.

I’ve chosen not to have children at all – partly, I’m ashamed to admit, because I like being the centre of attention at home, and not having any responsibility. But even if you plan on having children one day, being child-free right now can be a handy excuse to embrace festive kidulthood at any age.

‘I don’t think I’ll feel like an adult until I have kids of my own, mainly because I’m a bit selfish right now,’ says my friend Rachel, 25, who revels in the freedom afforded to her by her single status. ‘I like lie-ins on the weekends, drinking too much red wine and spending money on clothes, coffee and Pret’s posh pickle sandwiches. I can’t imagine that changing until I have kids.