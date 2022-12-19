I've found the best place to shop the finest Champagne online (wine and spirits, too)

Marie Claire created this content in partnership with Clos19. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire.

Whenever I'm asked what the best Christmas gifts (opens in new tab) are, my answer always remains the same: Champagne.

You can never go wrong with bubbles and baubles. It's generous, a guaranteed crowd pleaser and not to mention, it's easy to do last minute (we've all experienced that late night dash on Christmas (opens in new tab) eve!)

As soon as December comes around, I immediately start searching for the best place to stock up on bubbles (and Rosé) for the party season. And well into the New year, too.

Honestly, my love for fine Champagne and Rosé goes all year round, so I've scoured the internet for the best place to buy the finest selection. Luckily, I found Clos19 (opens in new tab), offering access to some of the world's finest Champagnes (opens in new tab), wines, and spirits.

Yes, really.

With unrivalled access to LVMH's exceptional portfolio, Clos19 offers bottles direct from Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Château Cheval Blanc - to name just a few of my favourites.

But that isn't even the best part. There are personalised Champagne bottles and boxes available for extra special presents and keepsakes to be remembered. The Veuve Clicquot offerings are undoubtedly the most popular over the festivities.

I even found a Moët & Chandon personalised pink gift box that I haven't seen on any other site and it is simply beautiful. I immediately ordered one for myself before thinking of my friendmas Secret Santa.

You can have too many mince pies or one too many chocolates - but there is no such thing as too much Champagne.

I'm stocking up now to make sure Christmas is a very festive one, but most importantly, that I start the New Year with a bang (or should I say a pop).

Need some inspiration for a last-minute Christmas gift? Or searching for the best personalised gift boxes? Keep scrolling for all the best Champagne finds that you'll need this festive season...

(opens in new tab) Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Bespoke Metal Gift Box £59 at Clos19 (opens in new tab) This is the find that got me excited about Clos19. It is the first time I have seen the pink tin gift box in this design and the only place I can find it online. If Rosé champagne in a pink gift box wasn't already gorgeous enough, Clos19 offers free personalisation on the metal gift box too. BRB, adding this to my wish list.

(opens in new tab) Veuve Clicquot Personalisable Limited Edition Arrow £62 at Clos19 (opens in new tab) Veuve Clicquot will forever be my number one Champagne and the key to my heart. The yellow tin gift box is the perfect fit for this beauty. The arrow illustrates the distance to your destination of choice from Reims, the unofficial capital of the Champagne wine-growing region. Personalising with the name of your nearest and dearest's home town is a gloriously thoughtful gift. Not to mention extremely Instagram-worthy.

(opens in new tab) Veuve Clicquot Rosé 250th Anniversary Edition £51 at Clos19 (opens in new tab) Yes, I love Veuve, but a Veuve Rosé - yes, please. The 250th-anniversary edition arrives in a gorgeous pink gift box. This special edition bottle is the only way I wish to see in the New Year.

(opens in new tab) Château D'esclans Whispering Angel 2021 £42 at Clos19 (opens in new tab) Rosé = Whispering Angel. And this isn't your usual bottle, it is 1.5 litres of Rosé glory. Yes, you read that right, 1.5 litres. I can't decide whether to open this beauty for Christmas, or New Year. But one thing is for sure, I'm about to be everyone's best friend when I bring this to the party.

(opens in new tab) Belvedere Vodka Bespoke Silver Sabre £148 at Clos19 (opens in new tab) Now, this is special. If you have a vodka lover in your life, you need to add this to the basket ASAP. The bespoke magnum bottle (1.75L) will keep their glass full well past the New Year. But with free personalisation, they will surely keep this incredible silver bottle forever.

(opens in new tab) Chandon Garden Spritz £20 at Clos19 (opens in new tab) The combination of Chandon sparkling wine and bitter liqueur, creates a glorious orange spritz. Not forgetting to mention this garden spritz is made from natural orange peel, from locally sourced Valencia oranges. The perfect aperitif.

Cheers to that!