There can't be a person in the UK who doesn't know we should be spending (a lot) less time on our screens. Whether it's our phones, laptops or good old-fashioned TV, it feels like we're pretty much permanently locked into tech in one form or another - and don't even get us started on double-screening.

How do we know this? Consider this: when was the last time you reached for your phone? Chances are, it was within the past few minutes - and this constant dopamine-driven habit isn't doing us any favours. Our attention spans are worse than ever, and many people report feeling lower in mood after hours of doomscrolling than before.

While it's not entirely our fault - don't forget that back in March, Meta and YouTube were found to have deliberately designed apps to be addictive - the research is stark. Studies show that excessive screen time has negative implications not only for mental health, but physical wellbeing too (take a look at this research, from the Journal of Education and Health Promotion).

So, it's no surprise, then, that we're all on the hunt for ways to limit our scrolling - and it's a problem I've been increasingly confronted with amid the screen-time ban for kids that's due to come into force next year. There's nothing quite like children to force you to confront your flaws - and if I want them to be off screens more, I need to start leading by example.

This being said, I rely on my phone and my laptop for work, so I know it's unrealistic - and unnecessary - to go cold turkey and lock my screens away, but I also absolutely don't want to spend money breaking this habit with one of the plethora of device-blocking apps and gadgets on the market right now. There's only one thing for it: I'm going to have to try and summon up my own willpower and instil some expert-backed screen-time resets.

Would going old school with reducing scrolling work? Keep reading to find out what I would - and wouldn't recommend, but in the meantime, don't miss our wellbeing guides to improving joyspan, Blue Zone Mediterranean health tips and how to hack your longevity from home, plus - find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried a phone detox device for a month, here.

I Tried The 3 Science-Backed Screen-Time Resets Experts Swear By—My Review

What are screen-time resets?

Screen-time resets are pretty self-explanatory, but in case you missed it: they're all about intentional breaks from tech - no fancy gadgets required, and don't confuse them with digital detoxes, either.

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"A screen-time reset is essentially a deliberate period away from phones, tablets, computers, televisions and other digital devices, with the aim of breaking up habitual or excessive screen use rather than necessarily trying to eliminate screens altogether," explains GP and medical advisor for IQ Doctor, Dr Suzanne Wylie. "I would generally frame it as a reset of our habits rather than a detox, because screens are now an unavoidable and often useful part of work, education, communication and everyday life.

"The important question is therefore less about achieving an arbitrary number of screen-free hours and more about whether screen use is beginning to displace things that are important for our physical and mental health, such as sleep, exercise, social interaction, time outdoors and proper rest."

@caitybegg This has to do with something called psychogeography! Will do another video on this ♬ original sound - Caitlin Begg

What are the benefits of screen-time resets?

Keen to cut down your screen time and interested in knowing how it might make you feel? You're in the right place - and the benefits are compelling.

1. They encourage us to move

If there's one more disadvantage to prolonged screen time, it's that we're generally sedentary while working/watching/scrolling. It makes sense, then, that having some time out might just encourage us to move more.

"There are several potential benefits to screen-free resets," notes Dr Wylie. "One of the simplest is that regular breaks encourage us to get out of the chair and move, which is particularly relevant when so much work and leisure now involves sitting down. UK guidance encourages adults to reduce prolonged periods of sitting and to break them up with activity, even if that activity is simply standing up and walking around for a few minutes."

2. They can help improve our sleep

"Sleep is another particularly important reason to consider a reset, especially if someone has got into the habit of scrolling, watching programmes or checking messages late into the evening," shares Dr Wylie. "I often suggest starting with a simple screen-free period during the hour before bed, rather than trying to impose a complicated digital detox, as this gives the brain and body an opportunity to wind down and makes it easier to establish a consistent bedtime routine.

"NHS advice similarly recommends avoiding smartphones and screens in the hour before sleep when tiredness or sleep problems are an issue, and for children, keeping screens out of the bedroom and switching them off around an hour before bedtime can be particularly helpful."

3. They reduce eye strain and mental fatigue

Dry, tired eyes are an unwelcome side effect of screen time - having some time out is as good for our peepers as it is for our brain and body.

"Regular screen breaks can also reduce eye discomfort, headaches and the feeling of mental fatigue that can come from prolonged close-up screen work," shares Wylie. "Stepping away from devices can also create opportunities for conversation, fresh air, exercise, or simply doing something that does not demand our attention."

4. They improve connection and perspective

If you've ever taken a walk and left your phone at home, you may have noticed that by the time you get home, your brain has shifted away from the constant checking - leaving more time to think.

"Screen-free resets work to increase your mind-body connection," explains psychologist Eloise Skinner. "Where there are fewer distractions, it might be more possible to feel present in one's body. Additionally, there's an increased likelihood of connecting with those around you, as well as more present-moment awareness or mindful awareness. Put simply, it can help to make time feel more meaningful and as though it lasts longer, rather than slipping away.

"In addition, they help to restore a sense of perspective, allowing us to remember what matters, and increase our sense of autonomy - which is typically a central factor in feeling fulfilled in the long term."

Who are screen-time resets best for?

As touched on above, we could pretty much all benefit from a reduction in our screen time - but some of us in particular might find them invaluable.

"Screen-time resets can benefit almost anyone," notes Dr Wylie. "However, they are particularly worthwhile for people who find themselves reaching for their phone automatically, repeatedly checking social media or emails without really intending to, losing track of time online, using screens right up until bedtime, or noticing that screen use is taking the place of exercise, hobbies, family time or face-to-face conversation.

"They can also be useful for families, because having periods when everyone puts their devices away tends to be much easier than asking children to reduce their screen use while adults continue looking at their own phones."

This being said, there's no point in making screen time another thing to feel bad about, especially when so many of us rely on them for work.

"I would not, however, suggest that people feel guilty about necessary screen use for work, study or maintaining relationships," agrees Dr Wylie. "The objective should be healthier use rather than perfection."

What are the best ways to incorporate screen-free resets?

While it might sound like a challenge to have screen-free moments in the day, the key is to fill those pockets of time with something that really counts, and (hopefully) you won't even notice how long you've been off your phone.

Skinner advises that resets can include (but are not limited to) the following:

Screen-free commuting (reading a book instead of checking emails, or even simply looking out the window and focusing on present-moment awareness).

A few moments of simple breathwork or meditation through the day.

Connected or IRL fitness classes, instead of live classes on a screen or following an online workout.

Dedicated deep work sessions without notifications or checking emails - maybe even scheduling this into the calendar where possible, so that it's more likely to form a commitment.

Choosing to get news through a paper rather than online notifications - can be especially good with the weekend papers, really taking time to absorb news instead of feeling panicked or overwhelmed by it.

Nightly reset where you avoid all screens for around an hour before bed.

I tried these 3 science-backed screen-time resets for two weeks - and my focus and sleep improved tenfold

1. Screen-free mornings for focus and productivity

If the thought of not immediately reaching for your phone the second you wake up makes you break out in a cold sweat - listen up. I won't lie: I found it tough - not to mention, my friends and family found it frustrating - but for a week, I didn't check my phone or laptop for the first hour of the day. A completely tech-free hour might sound endless, but trust me when I say it sets you up for a way more productive day.

"A simple morning reset is one of my favourites," notes Dr Wylie. "You avoid looking at your phone for the first 20 to 30 minutes after waking. Instead, get up, open the curtains, have some water or breakfast, wash and dress, stretch, go outside briefly or simply start the day without immediately exposing yourself to a stream of notifications and social media. This can be particularly helpful for people who feel that their phone dictates the pace of their morning."

Instead of mindlessly picking up my phone every few minutes (ok, seconds) in the morning rush, I left it charging in the kitchen and spent some time sipping tea in the garden (dreamy - only really possible as the kids are off school right now), sorting washing, generally tidying and writing my lists for the day.

Suffice to say, I felt much better at the end of the hour than I would have, had I been juggling all these things and scrolling at the same time. As I got used to it, it could get to 10 am before I looked at a screen - unless I needed to log on for work - and there were days when I almost forgot entirely about it (cue a volley of messages and missed calls, naturally!)

I found it worked best for me to leave my phone downstairs overnight, too - this way, I wasn't tempted to pick it straight up on waking.

2. Screen-free nature walks for stress relief

I've said it before, but I'm so lucky to live in a beautiful part of the country with fields and woods right on my doorstep - making nature walks a wonderful part of my everyday life. However, I usually spend these walks (either with or without my dog) listening to a podcast, music or even (I know) replying to emails.

Not so this week. In order to manage this one, I did have to just leave my phone at home - going old school might only work for you if you have a partner at home with kids, or someone knows where you'll be - but it really is possible, and trust me when I say: you notice so much more when you're engaging with your surroundings instead of your tech.

"Nature walks without phones are one of my favourite screen-free resets," shares Skinner. "Try going with a friend or family member, or simply walking with increased attention on the surroundings."

3. Screen-free mealtimes for overall wellbeing

This is one I was actually quite relaxed about trying, as I attempt to have screen-free meals anyway. But focusing on it did make me realise that, in fact, I do reach for my phone without thinking - perhaps when one of the kids asks a question I'm not sure about, or I remember I've forgotten to order something/book someone into something/insert chore here.

"Another very practical reset is a screen-free meal, whether that is breakfast, lunch or dinner, where phones and television are switched off and put out of reach, giving people an opportunity to concentrate on the food and the people they are with," explains Dr Wylie. "For families, having a phone-free bedroom and a device-free meal can be much more sustainable than trying to impose a strict daily screen-time allowance."

In reality, while this did take some getting used to, after a couple of days it was pretty easy - and it gave me loads more credibility when asking my kids to follow suit, too.

Will I continue with my screen-free resets? In a word: yes. I absolutely noticed I felt calmer and had less of a sense of urgency - both signs my nervous system was shifting out of its constantly high-alert state - while I looked forward to my screen-free daily walk, too. Of course, it helps that the weather has been glorious - ask me again in November, and I might tell you a different story - but for now, these habits are working for me. And I haven't spent a single penny.

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