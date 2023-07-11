The best Prime Day fashion deals you don't want to scroll past

The day has finally arrived; Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and whether it feels like a celebration or pressure to get the deals in the basket before they go, there is no need to panic. We've taken all the potential stress out of Prime Day and scoured the site for the best Prime Day fashion deals.

While there is the worry of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals selling out before you can look at them, there is nothing more frustrating than finding a dress you like on sale to find out your size is out of stock. So we've rounded up the best prime day fashion deals you will want to take advantage of so you don't miss out on today's fashion Prime Day deals.

When is amazon prime day?

Right now! Amazon prime day is technically two days. It starts Tuesday 11th July 2023 and ends at midnight Wednesday 12th July 2023, so the sales have just started (and still lots left in stock).

What are the best Prime Day fashion deals?

In case you missed it, Amazon Fashion has over 50 in-house fashion labels and luxury brands. You can try before you buy with selected items, so there's no need to worry about getting the size right the first time, and their returns process is pretty simple too.

If you're still feeling the FOMO of missing out on the recent summer sales, have no fear because the best fashion prime day deals are here, and there is something for everyone. From dresses to running trainers and jewellery on sale, here's what is on my radar right now. I'll be keeping this page updated with all the best fashion deals this Prime Day, so if there is a deal worth it, it's here, just keep scrolling.