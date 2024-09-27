The current weather has been nothing short of crisp, breezy, and absolutely delicious. As an autumn-obsessed fashion writer, I can't help but rejoice as the weather starts becoming brisk. Although I take pride in the enjoyment it brings me, I also understand that switching your closet (and brain) out of the previous summer bliss is no small feat.

That's why I turn to one of my best-kept secrets as a shopping expert to help make the transition much easier: New Look. The high-street retailer has been upping the antics this year with its on-trend offerings for the new season, from everyday luxe pieces that serve as perfect capsule wardrobe staples to its latest introduction of transitional boho pieces that seamlessly blend the boho summer trend into the colder months with different cuts, hues, and patterns.

(Image credit: New Look)

Most importantly, I've been obsessing over the brand's recently released burgundy edit, which covers this season's biggest colour trend. As seen on the Autumn/Winter 2024 runways, burgundy is a key seasonal colour that effortlessly elevates any look. New Look's autumnal collection includes all things burgundy, including cardigans and skirts, plus some classic pieces like shearling coats and wide-leg denim.

(Image credit: New Look)

Below, I have cherry-picked my top 16 pieces for those looking to invest in some new chic autumnal pieces or get some stylish inspiration for the colder months ahead.

Shop the Collection

Burgundy Button Knit Cardigan £26.99 at New Look Cardigans are some of the most hardworking capsule wardrobe pieces. This number is perfectly soft and stylish in a soft burgundy hue.

Grey Knit Foldover Bardot Jumper £26.99 at New Look A Bardot jumper is as chic as the muse that inspired it, Brigitte Bardot. Pair with denim or wide-leg trousers, you can't go wrong.

Brown Faux Shearling Jacket £64.99 at New Look This faux shearling jacket ensures maximum warmth and style, guaranteed.

Pale Blue Palazzo Wide Leg Jeans £44.99 at New Look As someone who wears wide-leg jeans for almost every occasion, I can easily dress up this pair with heeled mules and a crisp white shirt layered under a sweater vest or dress casually for every day with a jumper and ankle boots.

White Metallic Bouclé Crop Jacket £49.99 at New Look A bouclé crop jacket is a workwear capsule wardrobe must-have. Instantly elevating any look, pair it with trousers, skirts, or trousers.

Red Copenhagen Knit Jumper £29.99 at New Look Transition summer's hit graphic T-shirts into the colder months with this fine knit jumper.

Pink Ribbed Bardot Jumper £17.99 at New Look Buttery soft, this baby pink Bardot jumper is perfect for those opting for all-year-round pastel colours.

Tall Black Tailored Unlined Longline Belted Coat £59.99 at New Look This longline belted coat holds a classic silhouette that is so incredible you won't believe it's under £100.

Burgundy Side Stripe Crop Jacket £19.99 at New Look This burgundy cropped jacket is a great way to incorporate an athletic edge to any outfit, whilst staying comfortable.

Burgundy Side Stripe Wide Leg Joggers £24.99 at New Look Pair these joggers with the cropped jacket above for a casual day out or on it's own with a white T-shirt and loafers for a Hailey Bieber inspired look.

Burgundy Leather-Look Mini Skirt £29.99 at New Look This vinyl skirt is at the top of my wish list for the party-dressing season ahead.

Brown Snake Print Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress £31.99 at New Look Pair this ruffle mini dress with knee-high boots or crisp white trainers.

Pink Ruffled Chiffon Mini Dress £33.99 at New Look This flowy mini dress incorporates the boho trend into your everyday wardrobe perfectly. Pair it with a coat and boots for autumn/winter or with clogs for spring/summer.

Blue Pinstripe Box Pleat Mini Skirt £26.99 at New Look An A-line skirt is a great wardrobe addition for transitional weather. Pair it with a cropped cardigan and boots for an effortless look.

Blue Patch Pocket Crop Wide Leg Jeans £39.99 at New Look These cropped culotte-style jeans feature elevated darting details on the legs, which help create a sophisticated silhouette.