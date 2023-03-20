Omega brings its 'Her Time' exhibition to London

After already touching down in Paris, Milan, Madrid and Shanghai, luxury watch retailer Omega has brought its 'Her Time' exhibition to London. Located in Mayfair, the 'Her Time' exhibit is a celebration of Omega's legacy (opens in new tab) and a homage to its storied history of women's watchmaking (opens in new tab). Having opened earlier this month, the exhibition will be open to the public until the 29th of March.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

Spanning the brand's more than 100-year history, the exhibit explores Omega's women's offerings throughout the decades, highlighting key pieces the house has created in that time. One example is the “Medicus” watch, which debuted in 1937 and was made specifically with nurses in mind. The watch was the first Omega timepiece to include a central seconds hand, enabling nurses and other medical professionals to do their jobs more seamlessly.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

With an ambassador list that includes the likes of Kaia Gerber (opens in new tab), Zoe Kravitz (opens in new tab) and Nicole Kidman, there is no denying that Omega is the fashionable woman's luxury watch of choice, and this exhibit highlights the brand's commitment to just that.

Featuring white and gold touches throughout, the exhibition space includes baroque influences and even a gold leaf, 'Her Time' tree located on the ground floor atrium.

Inside the building, there is the exhibition space, as well as Member's club which includes places to enjoy food and drink. Throughout the month, Omega is set to host a series of events at the space which were created to highlight and champion women. Some of the brand's ambassadors are also expected to attend.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

Omega's 'Her Time' exhibition is open to the public until the 29th March at 4 Hamilton Place London W1J 7BQ. Opening times are from Tuesday to Saturday 11am – 6.30pm; Sunday: 12pm – 5pm.