If you haven’t heard of Odd Muse before now, I can guarantee you’ll recognise them. Following their launch in 2020, they hit viral status, quickly becoming the go-to brand for influencers and those in the fashion know for elevated everyday wear and chic, simple occasion wear. Their now iconic mini dresses have been spotted on some of the most stylish names, including Melis Ekrem and Flora Murunga, while their belted blazer sold out on launch and continues to be one of their bestselling styles today. Add to that pop-ups in New York and a LFW show and you've got one hardworking brand on your hands.

So, what does it take to run an influencer approved brand? Well, to find that out I spoke to founder Aimee Smale who talked me through her typical 9-5. Alongside her secret for staying on top of a busy schedule (a productivity planner, FYI) to what a founder wears in the office day to day, she let me in on the secrets behind their upcoming second pop-up store and Odd Muse’s exciting resort 2025 drop. Here’s what she had to say…

I used to be up at 5:00AM every morning, this was way before the team I now have! Now I usually get up around 7:00AM, I have an alarm as a contingency but I’m normally up naturally just before.

As soon as I wake up, I check my emails, which is a habit I’m trying to change.

I can’t start my morning without… coffee or matcha! It’s just a moment completely to myself, before I start my day.

When choosing what to wear… day to day, you can find me in one of our Odd Muse simple statement sets with a blazer. I just feel super put together, confident and chic.

I go into the office mainly for meetings and work independently from home around 2-3 days a week.

The Odd Muse office has such a lovely vibe, everyone is so excited about the brand and the departments all appreciate one another’s work so much. It’s so nice to be a part of.

I start my day with an email block and a structured to do list and then I am in work mode!

Right now, I’m working on our 2nd international pop up and our 2025 Resort collection!

I normally have lunch around 2pm. I like to take 20 minutes out of my day to prepare myself a nice salad. It really sets me up for the afternoon.

If I'm without… The Productivity Method Planner , I don’t have a productive day.

I finish work…times are all different as I do like an evening email block but most often 5.30pm when my team logs off!

My evenings are all about self care! I really try to wind down and get ready for the next day.

I love to be in bed by 8PM! Sleep is one of my biggest struggles so I like to be in bed early, hours before I actually intend to sleep. I need to wind down so I can get to sleep easily.

Before bed…I’ve recently started mouth taping so that’s my last step before I go to sleep!

