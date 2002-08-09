Eastpak’s Trusted Travel collection offers luggage you can rely on

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The journey is as important as the destination.

Reliable is not a word we’d likely associate with travel these days. With flight cancellations and lost luggage becoming the norm, our collective return to adventure has certainly been off to a rocky start. However, just because your travel can be unreliable, doesn’t mean your luggage has to be.

Enter Eastpak, the brand that has been trusted for travel since 1952. The label got its start creating durable bags and products for the US military and has since expanded its customer base to include avid travellers and adventure seekers around the world. Known for its products that are built to resist and built to last, Eastpak creates hardwearing, durable luggage for wherever life may take you.

For 2022, the brand has released its Trusted Travel collection featuring a range of new colour ways. Between the small cabin bags, bigger 2-wheeled suitcases and even larger 4-wheeled bags, Eastpak has an option for any and every journey you find yourself on.

Video you may like:

Always creating products with durability and sustainability in mind, Eastpaks luggage comes with a warranty of up to 30 years, meaning when wear and tear occurs, the brand will do its best to repair any damage and save you from having to buy something completely new. It’s all about extending the lifecycle of their products and ensuring you can continue to travel with a little extra piece of mind.

Continuing to appeal to the environmentally-conscious traveller, as of 2022, several elements of Eastpak bags will be made from recycled materials. This includes the webbing, binding, lining, logo and printed materials.

Whether you have plans to travel to far-flung destinations abroad, or your journey is a little closer to home, there is no denying that Eastpak provides the perfect travel companion. From bright hues to understated shades, there is sure to be a travel bag, suitcase or luggage option for every aesthetic. Keep scrolling to shop Eastpaks newest Trusted Travel range.