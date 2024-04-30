Discover Qeelin’s iconic jewellery

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Qeelin. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Conceived in 2004 by Dennis Chan and Guillaume Brochard, Qeelin’s signature blend of Chinese motifs and modern design offers an East-meets-West aesthetic that captivates audiences globally.

Most renowned for its calabash-inspired Wulu collection, which symbolises good health and protection in Chinese lore, the brand’s luxurious lines feature bridal and fine-jewellery designs, too – enchanting capsules that champion precious materials, including jade and diamonds.

Now with a flagship store in Tokyo, Qeelin’s commitment to its Chinese heritage remains strong, while the authenticity of its designs continues to invite the international style set – including megastars like Shakira – to embrace its cultural narrative.

Shakira's featured looks

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Wulu 18 bangle in 18K rose gold with diamonds Qeelin



(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Wulu Eternity bangle in 18K white gold with diamonds Qeelin

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Grande Wulu pendant in platinum with diamonds Qeelin Qeelin Small Wulu ring in 18K white gold with diamonds Qeelin Qeelin Wulu Eternity ring in 18K white gold with diamonds Qeelin

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Petite Wulu ear studs in 18K white gold with diamonds and onyx Qeelin

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Wulu 18 necklace in 18K rose gold with diamonds Qeelin