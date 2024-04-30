Discover Qeelin’s iconic jewellery

Celebrating 20 years of craftsmanship, Qeelin – a beacon of Chinese fine jewellery – unveils its enchanting collection, as seen on our cover star, Shakira

Shakira wearing Qeelin Jewellery
(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)
Lisa Oxenham
By Lisa Oxenham
Conceived in 2004 by Dennis Chan and Guillaume Brochard, Qeelin’s signature blend of Chinese motifs and modern design offers an East-meets-West aesthetic that captivates audiences globally.

Most renowned for its calabash-inspired Wulu collection, which symbolises good health and protection in Chinese lore, the brand’s luxurious lines feature bridal and fine-jewellery designs, too – enchanting capsules that champion precious materials, including jade and diamonds.

Now with a flagship store in Tokyo, Qeelin’s commitment to its Chinese heritage remains strong, while the authenticity of its designs continues to invite the international style set – including megastars like Shakira – to embrace its cultural narrative.

Shakira's featured looks

Shakira wearing Qeelin Jewellery

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Jewellery

Qeelin Wulu 18 bangle in 18K rose gold with diamonds


Shakira wearing Qeelin Jewellery

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Jewellery

Qeelin Wulu Eternity bangle in 18K white gold with diamonds

Shakira wearing Qeelin Jewellery

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Jewellery
Qeelin Grande Wulu pendant in platinum with diamonds

Qeelin Jewellery
Qeelin Small Wulu ring in 18K white gold with diamonds

Qeelin Jewellery

Qeelin Wulu Eternity ring in 18K white gold with diamonds

Shakira wearing Qeelin Jewellery

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Jewellery

Qeelin Petite Wulu ear studs in 18K white gold with diamonds and onyx

Shakira wearing Qeelin Jewellery

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Qeelin Jewellery

Qeelin Wulu 18 necklace in 18K rose gold with diamonds

An award-winning health and beauty writer, stylist and creative director, Lisa Oxenham is one of the UK’s top beauty editors and the Beauty and Style Director at Marie Claire UK. With 20 years of editorial experience Lisa is a brand partnership expert, and a popular speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of topics from sustainability to the future of beauty in the digital world. She recently spoke at Cognition X and Beauty Tech Live and is on the Advisory Board for the British Beauty Council’s Sustainable Beauty Coalition.

A well-respected creative director she works on celebrity, model and influencer shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, filmmakers, make-up artists and hairstylists to create timeless images, attention-grabbing videos, digital events and masterclasses. Most recently Lisa has directed covers such as Lily Cole and Jameela Jamil, films such as Save The Arts featuring Francesca Hayward and sustainable fashion shoots such as Be The Change. Supporting the beauty industry over the pandemic has been a top focus, directing the British Beauty Council’s six inspirational short biographical films for their Bring Back Beauty campaign.

Lisa is a wellbeing and beauty influencer with a focus on mental health and a large and engaged audience on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

