Discover Qeelin’s iconic jewellery
Celebrating 20 years of craftsmanship, Qeelin – a beacon of Chinese fine jewellery – unveils its enchanting collection, as seen on our cover star, Shakira
Conceived in 2004 by Dennis Chan and Guillaume Brochard, Qeelin’s signature blend of Chinese motifs and modern design offers an East-meets-West aesthetic that captivates audiences globally.
Most renowned for its calabash-inspired Wulu collection, which symbolises good health and protection in Chinese lore, the brand’s luxurious lines feature bridal and fine-jewellery designs, too – enchanting capsules that champion precious materials, including jade and diamonds.
Now with a flagship store in Tokyo, Qeelin’s commitment to its Chinese heritage remains strong, while the authenticity of its designs continues to invite the international style set – including megastars like Shakira – to embrace its cultural narrative.
Shakira's featured looks
