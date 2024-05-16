Find your colour this summer with UNIQLO - this free in-store event is going to elevate your summer wardrobe
Run, don't walk to UNIQLO's free colour analysis consultation.
Despite working in fashion for a decade and having a literal degree in fashion journalism, whenever someone asks me what "my colour is," I meet them with a vacant stare. See, at the ripe old age of 33, I still don't know if blue makes my eyes pop or if white washes me out. For years, this meant I stuck to a safe palette of mostly black, but as a lover of colour, whittling my wardrobe options down never felt right for me, especially once the weather warmed.
Fortunately, this summer, on May 18th 2024, from 1-5 pm, UNIQLO UK will host an in-store event to help customers find their colour. Launched to celebrate the new Linen Collection, the event will grant guests access to UNIQLO's colour analysis specialists from the House of Colour.
Guests will not only get to quiz UNIQLO'S experts about every shade under the sun—and more importantly, which hue goes with which—you can also get a personalised consultation. Think of this like having your own stylist for the day, but without the fee. Not only is the actual event free, you'll also get an in-store discount and a first-look at the entire new Linen Collection. A word to the wise; you’ll need the advice from the colour analysis specialists, as the new Premium Linen Shirt comes in a dizzying array of colourways for both men and women (50, to be precise).
FIND YOUR COLOUR
- Date: Saturday 18th May 2024
- Location: UNIQLO Regent Street Store
- Time: 1pm-5pm
Designed by nature and refined by UNIQLO, the new collection champions wearable styles with a naturally breathable feel, sleek finish and streamlined design that takes the effort out of dressing.
Drawing on UNIQLO's Japanese origins, the Linen Collection honours the label's design principles of simplicity, quality, and longevity, so you know you'll be reaching for these wardrobe staples season after season, year after year.
Armed with my own colour analysis, these are the hero items I'll be investing in (and wearing on rotation) this summer.
THE HERO PIECES FOR HER
Shop womenswear Linen Collection
THE HERO PIECES FOR HIM
Shop menswear Linen Collection
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
