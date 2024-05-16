Find your colour this summer with UNIQLO - this free in-store event is going to elevate your summer wardrobe

Run, don't walk to UNIQLO's free colour analysis consultation.

UNIQLO summer Linen Collection
(Image credit: UNIQLO)
Despite working in fashion for a decade and having a literal degree in fashion journalism, whenever someone asks me what "my colour is," I meet them with a vacant stare. See, at the ripe old age of 33, I still don't know if blue makes my eyes pop or if white washes me out. For years, this meant I stuck to a safe palette of mostly black, but as a lover of colour, whittling my wardrobe options down never felt right for me, especially once the weather warmed.

Fortunately, this summer, on May 18th 2024, from 1-5 pm, UNIQLO UK will host an in-store event to help customers find their colour. Launched to celebrate the new Linen Collection, the event will grant guests access to UNIQLO's colour analysis specialists from the House of Colour.

Guests will not only get to quiz UNIQLO'S experts about every shade under the sun—and more importantly, which hue goes with which—you can also get a personalised consultation. Think of this like having your own stylist for the day, but without the fee. Not only is the actual event free, you'll also get an in-store discount and a first-look at the entire new Linen Collection. A word to the wise; you’ll need the advice from the colour analysis specialists, as the new Premium Linen Shirt comes in a dizzying array of colourways for both men and women (50, to be precise).

At House of Colour, we share Uniqlo's commitment to sustainability and the transformative power of clothing.

House of Colour

FIND YOUR COLOUR

  • Date: Saturday 18th May 2024
  • Location: UNIQLO Regent Street Store
  • Time: 1pm-5pm

UNIQLO Summer Linen Collection

(Image credit: UNIQLO)

Designed by nature and refined by UNIQLO, the new collection champions wearable styles with a naturally breathable feel, sleek finish and streamlined design that takes the effort out of dressing.

Drawing on UNIQLO's Japanese origins, the Linen Collection honours the label's design principles of simplicity, quality, and longevity, so you know you'll be reaching for these wardrobe staples season after season, year after year.

Armed with my own colour analysis, these are the hero items I'll be investing in (and wearing on rotation) this summer.

Together, we're unlocking a new dimension of fashion—one that not only reflects your personal style but also aligns with the planet's well-being.

House of Colour

UNIQLO Summer Linen Collection

(Image credit: UNIQLO)

THE HERO PIECES FOR HER

UNIQLO
100% Premium Linen Shirt

100% Linen Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt
100% Linen Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt

Linen Blend Pleated Tapered Trousers
Linen Blend Pleated Tapered Trousers

Linen Blend Skort
Linen Blend Skort

Linen Blend Camisole Dress
Linen Blend Camisole Dress

Linen Blend Square Neck Short Sleeved Dress
Linen Blend Square Neck Short Sleeved Dress

THE HERO PIECES FOR HIM

UNIQLO Summer Linen Collection

(Image credit: UNIQLO)

100% Premium Linen Shirt
100% Premium Linen Shirt

Linen Blend Shorts
Linen Blend Shorts

Linen Blend Relaxed Fit Trousers
Linen Blend Relaxed Fit Trousers

Cotton Linen Blend Short Sleeved Shirt (open Collar)
Cotton Linen Blend Short Sleeved Shirt (open Collar)

100% Premium Linen Shirt (grandad Collar)
100% Premium Linen Shirt (grandad Collar)

Linen Blend Relaxed Fit Overshirt
Linen Blend Relaxed Fit Overshirt

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

