When it comes to TV, the future is female - and fantasy

Sarah-Rose Harrison
By Sarah-Rose Harrison
published

Its official, the hottest new up-and-coming stars are to be found in the fantasy genre. In dark anxiety-inducing times, studies have shown we find comfort in looking to the past. The nostalgia of fairy tales, magical worlds and spectacular characters with supernatural talents. The moments that sparked our imagination and filled us with joy as children are always a good place to start.  

Whilst getting lost in fantastical worlds is a respite that we're all seeking those fairy tales we enjoyed when we were younger are naturally a little more brutal (it's okay if you're still traumatised by the House of The Dragon finale) and human. 

We create fantasy when we need it the most.

With more fantasy series than ever before, we sat down the new generation of talent from six of the most critically acclaimed and highly anticipated fantasy series from all the leading platforms.

Photographed by Kyle Galvin and styled by contributing fashion editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison. Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, BBC), Emily Carey (House of The Dragon, HBO), Markella Kavenagh (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon), Lou Llobel (FOUNDATION, AppleTv), Erin Kellyman (Willow, Disney+) and Naomi J Ogawa (Wednesday, Netflix) share what the genre means to them, stories from set and their favourite co-stars.

Dafne Keen wears: Damsel Fly earrings, £270 at Alex Monroe; Silk gown (opens in new tab), price on request, Christian Dior; Vega bracelet, (opens in new tab) £385 at Bar Jewellery; Nature knows best 9kt gold ring, £990; Flower Press ring (on index finger), £850 (worn on middle finger) Connected by Roots ring, £1,600, all Bleue Burnham 

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

It's so rare to get to play the part of a girl who isn't sexualized. Lyra is uninhibited, fun, intelligent, adventurous. I can go on and on. You really can't really pass on that opportunity.

Dafne Keen

Erin Kellyman wears: Organza top (opens in new tab), £1,200; Double-breasted blazer (opens in new tab), £2,200 and Crepe couture trousers, (opens in new tab) £980 all Valentino; The rose garden ring, £395, Bleue Burnham; 18k yellow gold and white diamond Berceau Cinq ring, £3,500, Almasika

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

With fantasy, it’s all about making it as believable as possible, and especially on the set of Willow.

Erin Kellyman

Emily Carey wears: Opposing forms earrings, (opens in new tab) £295, Bar Jewellery; Strapless bustier midi dress, £3,180, Carolina Herrera; Leather gloves (opens in new tab), £169, Dents; Vale shoes, £554, Malone Souliers

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

I think with this genre it can be very easy to be put in a box or to be forever known as Alicent, I hope this is only the beginning for me and I can branch out and explore so much more.

Emily Carey

Lou Llobel

Lou Llobel wears: Savana earrings in 18k gold with Tsavorite garnet diamonds, £6,000, Emefa Cole; The rose pendant, £395 Bleue Burnham; A-symmetrical sculptural top, price on request, Halpern

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

I can’t quite believe I can say I’ve swum through a spaceship. That was such a cool day on set.

Lou Llobel

Markella Kavenagh

Markella Kavenagh wears: Mosaic Earrings, (opens in new tab) £520, Matilde; Printed velvet dress (opens in new tab), £895, Loewe; 18k yellow and white gold bangle, £2,500, Emefa Cole; 18k Yellow Gold and White Diamond Pave Berceau Cinq Ring, £3,500, Almasika; Maureen shoes, £525, Malone Souliers

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

When I first read the script one line stood out: 'Evil does not sleep, it waits. And in the the moment of our complacency, it blinds us'. I love that line.

Markella Kavenagh

Naomi Ogawa

Naomi Ogawa wears: Flow earrings (opens in new tab), £450 at Matilde Jewellery; Draped bustier mini dress over Mage flare jumpsuit, price on request, Halpern

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

Imagine, you're on Zoom and Tim Burton’s face pops up.

Naomi Ogawa

