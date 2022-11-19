When it comes to TV, the future is female - and fantasy
Introducing the 6 rising stars you'll be seeing a lot more of on screen in 2023
Its official, the hottest new up-and-coming stars are to be found in the fantasy genre. In dark anxiety-inducing times, studies have shown we find comfort in looking to the past. The nostalgia of fairy tales, magical worlds and spectacular characters with supernatural talents. The moments that sparked our imagination and filled us with joy as children are always a good place to start.
Whilst getting lost in fantastical worlds is a respite that we're all seeking those fairy tales we enjoyed when we were younger are naturally a little more brutal (it's okay if you're still traumatised by the House of The Dragon finale) and human.
With more fantasy series than ever before, we sat down the new generation of talent from six of the most critically acclaimed and highly anticipated fantasy series from all the leading platforms.
Photographed by Kyle Galvin and styled by contributing fashion editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison. Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, BBC), Emily Carey (House of The Dragon, HBO), Markella Kavenagh (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon), Lou Llobel (FOUNDATION, AppleTv), Erin Kellyman (Willow, Disney+) and Naomi J Ogawa (Wednesday, Netflix) share what the genre means to them, stories from set and their favourite co-stars.
Photography, Kyle Galvin
Styling, Sarah-Rose Harrison
Videographer, Rodney Rico
Makeup for Dafne Keen and Emily Carey, Sara Hill at The Wall Group using Dior
Makeup for Markella Kavenagh, Zoe Taylor at CLM using Chanel Beauty
Makeup for Erin Kellyman, Carol Lopez Reid at Carol Hayes Management using Charlotte Tilbury
Makeup for Lou Llobel and Naomi Ogawa, Buster Knight at The Only Agency using Iconic London
Hair for Erin Kellyman, Lou Llobel and Naomi Ogawa, Nicola Harrowell at Premier Hair & Make-up using KEVIN.MURPHY assisted by Alyssa Kraus
Hair for Dafne Keen, Emily Carey and Markella Kavenagh, Ross Kwan at A Frame Agency using Amika products and Cloud Nine tools
Manicurist, Julia Babbage using Mii Cosmetics Nourish + Nurture Nail & Cuticle Oil and Care + Caress Hand Serum assisted by Sara Sorrenti
Casting and production, Sarah-Rose Harrison
Production assistant, Angel Brown
Features writer, Dionne Brighton
Editor-in-Chief, Angela Thompson
Editor, Sunil Makan
Sarah-Rose Harrison is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire. A London based Fashion and Celebrity Stylist she works across commercial, editorial and advertorial projects as well as personal and red carpet styling. Don't miss her outfit's on Instagram @sarahroseharrison
-
Markella Kavenagh: “There are so many important stories, there needs to be space to tell them.”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star talks all things fantasy, what keeps her smiling and inspiration...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Erin Kellyman: “You get transported into this world, but you still feel like you're being seen, and I think that's something really special.”
The Willow star talks representation, what she would tell her 15-year-old self and all things fantasy…
By Dionne Brighton
-
Emily Carey: “I remember thinking ‘oh I get it now.’ There’s so much more to ‘fantasy.’ It’s grounded, truthful and honest.”
Emily Carey on Alicent Hightower, the fantasy genre and the funniest person on the House of The Dragon set...
By Sarah-Rose Harrison