When it comes to TV, the future is female - and fantasy

Its official, the hottest new up-and-coming stars are to be found in the fantasy genre. In dark anxiety-inducing times, studies have shown we find comfort in looking to the past. The nostalgia of fairy tales, magical worlds and spectacular characters with supernatural talents. The moments that sparked our imagination and filled us with joy as children are always a good place to start.

Whilst getting lost in fantastical worlds is a respite that we're all seeking those fairy tales we enjoyed when we were younger are naturally a little more brutal (it's okay if you're still traumatised by the House of The Dragon finale) and human.

We create fantasy when we need it the most.

With more fantasy series than ever before, we sat down the new generation of talent from six of the most critically acclaimed and highly anticipated fantasy series from all the leading platforms.

Photographed by Kyle Galvin and styled by contributing fashion editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison. Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, BBC), Emily Carey (House of The Dragon, HBO), Markella Kavenagh (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon), Lou Llobel (FOUNDATION, AppleTv), Erin Kellyman (Willow, Disney+) and Naomi J Ogawa (Wednesday, Netflix) share what the genre means to them, stories from set and their favourite co-stars.

It's so rare to get to play the part of a girl who isn't sexualized. Lyra is uninhibited, fun, intelligent, adventurous. I can go on and on. You really can't really pass on that opportunity. Dafne Keen

With fantasy, it’s all about making it as believable as possible, and especially on the set of Willow. Erin Kellyman

I think with this genre it can be very easy to be put in a box or to be forever known as Alicent, I hope this is only the beginning for me and I can branch out and explore so much more. Emily Carey

I can’t quite believe I can say I’ve swum through a spaceship. That was such a cool day on set. Lou Llobel

When I first read the script one line stood out: 'Evil does not sleep, it waits. And in the the moment of our complacency, it blinds us'. I love that line. Markella Kavenagh

Imagine, you're on Zoom and Tim Burton’s face pops up. Naomi Ogawa

Photography, Kyle Galvin

Styling, Sarah-Rose Harrison

Videographer, Rodney Rico

Makeup for Dafne Keen and Emily Carey, Sara Hill at The Wall Group using Dior

Makeup for Markella Kavenagh, Zoe Taylor at CLM using Chanel Beauty

Makeup for Erin Kellyman, Carol Lopez Reid at Carol Hayes Management using Charlotte Tilbury

Makeup for Lou Llobel and Naomi Ogawa, Buster Knight at The Only Agency using Iconic London

Hair for Erin Kellyman, Lou Llobel and Naomi Ogawa, Nicola Harrowell at Premier Hair & Make-up using KEVIN.MURPHY assisted by Alyssa Kraus

Hair for Dafne Keen, Emily Carey and Markella Kavenagh, Ross Kwan at A Frame Agency using Amika products and Cloud Nine tools

Manicurist, Julia Babbage using Mii Cosmetics Nourish + Nurture Nail & Cuticle Oil and Care + Caress Hand Serum assisted by Sara Sorrenti

Casting and production, Sarah-Rose Harrison

Production assistant, Angel Brown

Features writer, Dionne Brighton

Editor-in-Chief, Angela Thompson

Editor, Sunil Makan