Lou Llobell: “I can’t quite believe I can say I’ve swum through a spaceship”

Lou Llobell is a woman to watch. From her debut role in Voyagers (2021) alongside Lily Rose Depp and Colin Farrell to the leading role in Apple TV+’s Foundation (2021), everything she touches turns to gold.

Taking on a role in the epic adaptation of writer and professor Isaac Asimov’s trilogy which inspired the entire Star Wars franchise is one thing. Taking on the role of Gaal, a gifted mathematician who was originally written as a white male in the much-loved novels, is an entire other.

With forums speculating about season two, contributing fashion editor Sarah-Rose Harrison sat down with Lou to discuss the fantasy genre, the tattoo inspired by her role and the playlist that saw her through season two…

What does the fantasy genre mean to you?

I love the world-building that comes with fantasy and sci-fi. Universes in which you can completely lose yourself within and yet they have the ability to reflect current issues and ideas in really creative ways.

What drew you to the role of Gaal?

She’s incredibly genuine and perseveres through so much turmoil. She’s very emotionally intelligent which is a quality I aspire to have more of. Also, the fact that she’s a great swimmer was such a draw to me personally, because I spent a lot of time doing that growing up.

How did you feel when you booked the job?

Oh I was ecstatic. FOUNDATION was my first big job and I was so overwhelmed. David S. Goyer rang me to tell me the news - at like 7am. I immediately then rang Katy, my agent, to tell her and we were both on the phone in tears for about 10 mins.

Have you purchased anything to mark the role?

A tattoo! Once we wrapped Season 1, I got 3 of Gaals prayer stones tattooed on my arm.

What was your process for getting into character?

It’s funny, Gaal was so clearly written I found it so easy to read her and understand who she was. Goyer also spent a lot of time with me, talking through the scenes and her needs and wants. I also read the scripts over and over and over to fully understand each episode as a whole. Costumes, sets, props and everything else that comes with putting the show together, of course, made it that much easier for me to feel like I was really in this world.

Was there a particular song/playlist that helped you to do so?

In season 1 I listened to ALL of Celeste’s music on the way to set every morning. But for season 2 it was a mix of Olivia Dean and Charlotte Day Wilson. I would also light a small Byredo ´Bibliotheque’ candle in my trailer.

How did your wardrobe inform your character?

I always say I would happily have Gaal’s wardrobe at home. Every single costume designer I got to work alongside had such brilliant visions. They always asked my opinion and made sure it was comfortable and that each piece fit perfectly. Whilst also really illustrating Gaal’s evolution and growth. Even something as simple as a particular pair of shoes would make me feel like I was in a different phase of her story. I could close my eyes and tell you which shoes go with which costume just from how they feel when I put them on.

How do you feel your character developed over the series?

Gaal starts off a little lost and new to it all and as the story goes on, from about halfway through season 1 into season 2, she really takes control. She absorbs information easily and is such a quick thinker - you really watch her become an incredibly strong woman across the 20 episodes.

Who’s your favourite actor (within the series) to have scenes with?

I don’t think I can pick just one. I truly learnt so much from every single actor I have had the pleasure of working with on this job - all sorts of methods and little tricks I hope will help me become a better actor.

What’s the coolest thing you’ve done on set?

Probably the underwater scenes. I can’t quite believe that I can say that I’ve swum through a spaceship.

Series 1 of FOUNDATION is available to watch now on Apple TV+. The second season will be released in 2023.

