Kate Middleton’s engagement ring was actually meant for Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wait, what?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot three years ago in a star-studded ceremony, getting engaged just months after making their relationship public.

But it wasn’t the speedy proposal that made the most news, but rather the engagement ring, with Prince Harry paying tribute to his mother, using diamonds from her collection as well as two from Africa to create Meghan’s very own sparkler.

It has recently emerged however that Meghan was originally supposed to have Princess Diana’s ring, the iconic 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds that Prince William used to proposed to Kate Middleton.

‘After Diana died, the boys both chose a keepsake from Kensington Palace when they moved to Charles’ rooms in St James’s Palace,’ a source reportedly told the Daily Star.

‘Prince William picked his mum’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. But they had an agreement that whoever got engaged first would have Diana’s ring – and of course that was William and Kate.’

In Amazon Prime documentary, The Diana Story, the Princess of Wales’ former butler Paul Burrell opened up more about the moment, saying that Harry’s ‘selfless’ act was something Princess Diana would have done.

‘Harry said to him: “Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?”‘, Paul said of Harry giving the ring to his brother. ‘Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure.’

Paul continued: ‘His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was.’

Well, that’s lovely.