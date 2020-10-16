Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Music for cosy nights in and my new tiredness hack

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

This week I’m sat writing my column in what feels like the perfect location for inspiration and thought; a café hidden away in a converted barn, with side rooms filled with candles and potted plants. If I were a filmmaker – which I’ve dreamed about countless times – I would say this was the location for a meet-cute in a romantic comedy. Maybe I’ve spent too much time watching The Holiday this week!

Aside from that, my recommendations have brought me a lot of joy over the last few days and have given me the warmth needed as winter draws ever closer. I hope they bring you that same feeling.

Singles

It’s no surprise that one of the biggest songwriters of our generation has released yet another hypnotically catchy pop song, although this time it’s under her own name, Julia Michaels. After writing huge hits for the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, she’s successfully carved out her own path and identity – one of the hardest things for a writer and producer to do!

With the opening lyric: ‘He says I’m pretty upside down, pretty right side up, too,’ you know from the get-go that you’re in for even more of Michaels’ trademark clever and thought-provoking lyrics with Lie Like This. The song has the perfect feel-good factor we need right now, while remaining understated and cool. Julia, you’re a certified favourite in Feel-Good Feed!

My next must-listen comes from an artist who I’ve previously raved about in this very column and who collaborated with Julia Michaels on what has to be one of my top five songs of the last few years, JP Saxe. Titled If the World Was Ending, it’s a song that, in my opinion, didn’t get the hype it deserved when it was first released last year, but it found a second wave this year in these tricky times.

Having played that song over and over again, I’m delighted with his new release as it has a similar feel, this time with Brighton singer/songwriter Maisie Peters. The combination of these two voices gives me everything I love in a duet, along with great storytelling, which these two both do so well in their own right. Maybe Don’t is understated, beautiful, and well worth a listen.

Albums

As the longer nights draw in rain hammers against the window panes, there’s something I find truly romantic about those we spend indoors with the luxury of watching something we haven’t seen before, or stumbling across a band or artist we’ve not yet heard.

This week I had exactly that experience as I came across London singer/songwriter Amber Bain, aka ‘The Japanese House’ and her EP Chewing Cotton Wool. With a laid-back electronic feel to her music, she’s created what I think is the perfect EP for this time of year; light a candle, snuggle up in something warm and listen to something slightly different.

TV shows

I’m sure you’ve seen it pop up when you log into Netflix, but Emily In Paris seems to be the talk of the town, whatever town you’re in! Lily Collins comes into her own as she leads this new, light-hearted comedy-drama. Created by the genius behind Sex and The City, Darren Star, it’s no surprise this has become a firm favourite among viewers looking for something cheeky and easy going in these uncertain times. Escapism at its most chic!

Self care

Like lots of you I’m sure, for me a full night’s sleep is a real treat, rather than a guarantee. Because of my radio show I’m up between 4.30am and 5am three times a week, and as hard as I try, it’s often hard to lay in longer on the days I could sleep in until a more reasonable hour!

Undoubtedly the signs of tiredness creep up on me and try as I might to hide them under a hat, or (quite conveniently) these days a mask, I’ve hunted down other methods to hide the signs, and have come across Ciaté London. Their Watermelon Under Eye Patches are a quick and easy way to revitalise this area and hide that ‘I’m unbelievably tired’ look – which is apparently now my signature look!

These quick fix hydrogel patches have become a little friend of mine that I often pop on in the car or while doing other jobs. They really can be a secret weapon to hide your true energy levels. Speaking of which, I’m wondering why I don’t have them on right now?!

