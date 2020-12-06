Meghan Markle credits this A-list actress with her successful career

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And we couldn’t have called it!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as senior royals, but when the Duchess of Sussex married into the royal family she decided to leave her Hollywood career behind.

Her most notable role was starring as Rachel Zane in Suits, and it seems that she owes her successful acting career to a very high profile name, and we couldn’t have called it.

The actress that Meghan credits with her successful career? Julia Roberts.

Yes, really.

Back in 2017, Meghan made a list of all of the women who positively shaped her life for Glamour, featuring everyone from her mum Doria Ragland to Madeleine Albright.

But a surprise entry on the list was Julia Roberts, who according to Meghan was the reason she got into acting in the first place.

‘She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, “That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that,”’ Meghan explained. ’When I was younger, someone once told me, “You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.” It was the best compliment of all time.’

And how did Julia Roberts react? ‘It’s a great night for me!’ She told People back in 2018 at the premiere of her film Ben is Back. ‘But I am just going to be floating on that all night!’

Well, she is a legend.