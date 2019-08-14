Bebe Rexha just sent a powerful message to music execs about ageism

Bebe Rexha is anything but ‘too old’ and her latest Instagram proves it.

In a post uploaded on Monday, the 29-year-old, called out sexism in the music industry, writing a lengthy statement to caption a black and white photo of her in her underwear.

In the caption she wrote, ‘I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was “confusing.” Because…I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially my age. I’m 29.

‘I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labelled as “hags” when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age.’ She explained.

Rexha, who is turning 30 at the end of this month, let us know she is embracing her age, stating ‘You know what, I’m not running away from it.’

She finished the post by saying, ‘I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.’

She posted a longer version of the caption on Twitter and asked the male executive, ‘Is this too sexy for you?’

Celebrities, such as Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Leomie Anderson, have shown their support in the comments.

Taylor, who’s also 29, commented, ‘DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE’ followed by several pink heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Bebe Rexha has called out someone on social media. Back in January, she called out a fashion designer who didn’t want to dress her for the Grammy’s because she wasn’t sample size.

We’re forever bowing down to you, Bebe.