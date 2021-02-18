Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

PSA: We've just found our new favourite thing on the internet

Nobody does broadcasting quite like Jameela Jamil. Since the razor witted presenter-turned-Hollywood actress arrived on T4 ten years ago (yes, we’re all that old) she’s been harnessing her fame for good – whether that’s calling out misogyny or slamming celebrity diet culture.

Now, Jamil is offering up her platform to some of the UK’s brightest upcoming broadcasting talent – not to mention swiftly alleviating our lockdown boredom – with three new web series produced by her community allyship platform I Weigh.

Following on from the success of In their Shoes, the hilarious seven-part series hosted by LGBTQI+ writer, cultural commentator and model Jamie Windust in 2020 (if you haven’t watched it, you need to stat) I Weigh is back with an additional two series, streaming now on Youtube: Anything Goes with Chanté Joseph, and In Love with Otamere.

Covering everything from female friendship to love, heartbreak and Hinge, here’s why they need to be added to your February watch list.

Anything Goes with Chanté Joseph

Anything Goes with Chanté Joseph sees the journalist and host of Channel 4’s How Not To Be Racist tackle everything from modern dating to capitalism, with the help of guests including writer Elizabeth Day, Love Island alum Yewande and Fleabag actress Sian Clifford.

So essentially, it’s your dream dinner party guest list realised.

“The whole series has been endlessly joyous, which is something I feel a lot of people need right now,” says Chanté. “I don’t think I’ve ever been given that much freedom before.”

Her favourite guest?

“Elizabeth Day. It felt like sitting down with an old friend. We spoke about divorce, friendships and dating apps and she dropped gem after gem. Although we come from two different worlds there was a lot about our experiences as women that made us similar. It was nice to air out a lot of the insecurities I feel about singleness and relationships with someone who has been through it all,” she says.

With all episodes available to stream now on Youtube, our only complaint is that we’re swiftly running out.

Will there be a season 2? Watch this space.

In Love With Otamere

“All my guests are both friends and idols, and so it’s been so gorgeous to be able to hold this space,” says Otamere Guobadia, writer and host of In Love With Otamere.

Aptly launched on Valentine’s Day, the series sees Otamere sit down on an all-pink set to frankly discuss sex, love and lust with guests including Amelia Abraham (author of Queer Intentions), Tom Rasmussen (Diary of a Drag Queen author), and Travis Alabanza (creator of Edinburgh Fringe triumph Burgerz).

“Everyone was such a dream to interview, but if I had to pick a favourite it would be Tom’s episode,” he says. “We barrelled through the champagne rather quickly, laughed endlessly, and there was not a person in the world I’d rather having been sitting across from and spilling my heart out with in that moment.”

With the host’s humour and blatant good taste inherent in the series (the looks he pulls are slightly shaming to those of us who’ve been in loungewear since last March), In Love With Otamere is an antidote to missing long, booze-fuelled conversations with friends.

Consider us hooked.