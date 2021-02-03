10 questions we had watching Behind Her Eyes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’re hooked on the creepy psychological thriller, but can somebody please answer these deeply pressing questions for us?

Heard of Behind Her Eyes? If you like your TV dark, foreboding and a little (read: very) creepy, add it to your planner ASAP. It’s based on the best-selling book by Sarah Pinborough and follows the story of single mother Louise (played by The Night Manager’s Simona Brown) who has a part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office.

When she begins an affair with her new boss David (Vanity Fair’s Tom Bateman), things very quickly start to unravel – thanks largely to the unlikely friendship that forms between Louise and David’s wife, Adele (Eve Hewson – daughter of U2’s Bono, FYI). Soon Louise finds herself caught in a web of secrets and deception she can’t escape from – aka GREAT television (from the makers of The Crown, we’d expect nothing less). But episode one of Behind Her Eyes left us with some questions…

How does Adele dress entirely in white and never spill anything? Where’s all the household clutter (think: cutlery on the side/rogue socks or face wipes) and WHY don’t we live in a house like that? Why don’t men like Jamie walk up to us and snog us in bars? How much do psychologist appointments cost because we’re seriously considering an appointment. Sorry to keep banging on about it, but what are the mortgage payments on that house *googles 5-bed in Hampstead Heath* What’s with the brick phone? (RIP snake) No normal family has a leisurely breakfast in the garden on a WEEKDAY, do they? HOW ADORABLE IS ADAM? CAN WE STEAL HIM? How does Louise eat bacon sandwiches for breakfast and look that good? Who is Adele’s hairdresser (and can we have their number?)

And of course…WHAT HAPPENED IN THE WOODS? Watch and join us in our Behind Her Eyes obsession, please.