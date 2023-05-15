Last night marked the the 2023 TV BAFTAs, with A-listers descending on London's Royal Festival Hall from far and wide to celebrate the past year in television.

The ceremony, hosted this year by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, was action-packed, with knock-out speeches (ahem Kate Winslet) and of course the return of the blue ribbon red carpet trend.

But from Bridgerton and Derry Girls to This Is Going to Hurt and The Traitors, who were the night's big winners?

Here's what you need to know.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TV BAFTA winners 2023

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – “I Hate Suzie Too”

Imelda Staunton – “The Crown”

WINNER - Kate Winslet – “I Am Ruth”

Maxine Peake – “Anne”

Sarah Lancashire – “Julia”

Vicky Mcclure – “Without Sin”

Leading Actor

Chaske Spencer – “The English”

WINNER - Ben Whishaw – “This Is Going To Hurt”

Cillian Murphy – “Peaky Blinders”

Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”

Martin Freeman – “The Responder”

Taron Egerton – “Black Bird”

Drama Series

WINNER - “Bad Sisters” – Sharon Horgan, Dearbhla Walsh, Faye Dorn, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Johann Knobel

“The Responder” – Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, Tony Schumacher, Tim Mielants, Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Bruce

“Sherwood” – James Graham, Lewis Arnold, Rebecca Hodgson, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer

“Somewhere Boy” – Pete Jackson, Petra Fried, Emily Harrison, Gavin O’Grady, Alex Winckler

Female Performance In A Comedy Program

Daisy May Cooper – “Am I Being Unreasonable?”

Diane Morgan – “Cunk On Earth”

Lucy Beaumont – “Meet The Richardsons”

Natasia Demetriou – “Ellie & Natasia”

WINNER - Siobhán Mcsweeney – “Derry Girls”

Taj Atwal – “Hullraisers”

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Jon Pointing – “Big Boys”

Joseph Gilgun – “Brassic”

WINNER - Lenny Rush – “Am I Being Unreasonable?”

Matt Berry – “What We Do In The Shadows”

Stephen Merchant – “The Outlaws”

Scripted Comedy

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” – Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jonny Campbell, Pippa Brown, Jack Thorne

“Big Boys” – Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, Bertie Peek

WINNER - “Derry Girls” – Lisa Mcgee, Liz Lewin, Caroline Leddy, Michael Lennox, Brian J. Falconer, Jessica Sharkey

“Ghosts” – Monumental Television

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – “The Responder”

WINNER - Anne-Marie Duff – “Bad Sisters”

Fiona Shaw – “Andor”

Jasmine Jobson – “Top Boy”

Lesley Manville – “Sherwood”

Saffron Hocking – “Top Boy”

Supporting Actor

WINNER - Adeel Akhtar – “Sherwood”

Jack Lowden – “Slow Horses”

Josh Finan – “The Responder”

Salim Daw – “The Crown”

Samuel Bottomley – “Somewhere Boy”

Will Sharpe – “The White Lotus”

Reality & Constructed Factual

“Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams” – Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, Naomi Templeton, Cath Tudor – South Shore

“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce Mccoy, Matt Green, Tony Grech-Smith – World of Wonder

WINNER - “The Traitors” – Studio Lambert

“We Are Black And British” – Narinder Minhas, Becky Clarke, Lindsay Davies, Rebecca Nunn, Ryan Samuda, Jessica Mitchell – Cardiff Productions

Short Form Program

“Always, Asifa” – Shiva Raichandani, Alex Balcombe – Raisilience

“Biscuitland” -Jess Thom, Matthew Pountney, Christine Robertson, Jon Rolph – Fremantle

WINNER - “How To Be A Person” – Anna Hashmi, Sindha Agha, Samira Mian, Anne Perrie, Tobi Kyeremateng – The Corner Shop

“Kingpin Cribs” – Zandland Films

Specialist Factual

“AIDS: The Unheard Tapes” – Wall To Wall Media

“The Green Planet” – Michael Gunton, Rupert Barrington, Paul Williams, Peter Bassett, Rosie Thomas, Elisabeth Oakham – BBC Studios Natural History Unit

“How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa” – Rumpus Media

WINNER - “Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone” – Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Rose Garnett, Grigor Atanesian – BBC Film

Daytime

“The Chase”

WINNER - “The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit”

“Scam Interceptors”

Sport

“Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” – BBC Sport

WINNER - “UEFA Women’s Euro 2022” – Whisper, BBC Sport

“Wimbledon 2022” – BBC Sport

Entertainment Program

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – Lifted Entertainment

“Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash” – BBC Studios

WINNER - “The Masked Singer” – Derek Mclean, Daniel Nettleton, Claire Horton, Diccon Ramsay – Bandicoot Scotland

“Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios

Current Affairs

“Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)” – Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Eamonn Matthews, Mark Summers, Ali Watt

WINNER - “Children Of The Taliban” – Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon, Juan Camilo Cruz, Stephen Ellis, Aman Sadat

“The Crossing (Exposure)” – Handa Majed, David Modell, Ella Newton, Jamie Welham, Nechirvan Mando, Ben Ferguson

“Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)” – Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Hilary Andersson

Darren Kemp, Tom Stone, Serhiy Solodko – Top Hat Productions

News Coverage

“BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine” – BBC News

WINNER - “Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv” – ITN/Channel 4

“Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview” – ITV Studios

Single Drama

WINNER - “I Am Ruth” – Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Josh Hyams, Kate Winslet, Richard Yee, David Charap

“The House” – Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Charlotte Bavasso, Christopher O’Reilly

“Life And Death In The Warehouse” – Joseph Bullman, Helen Black, Tracie Simpson, Aysha Rafaele, Tim Hodges, Steve Lawes

International

“The Bear” – Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai

WINNER - “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – Ryan Murphy Productions

“Wednesday” – MGM Television

“Oussekine” – Anthony Lancret, Pierre Laugier, Juliette Lassalle, Antoine Chevrollier, Pauline Dauvin, Kevin Deysson

“Pachinko” – Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang, Richard Middleton, Kogonada

“The White Lotus” – Mike White, David Bernad, Mark Kamine, John Valerio, Heather Persons

Features

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Alex Gilman, Sam Grace, Chris Faith, Zuhair Hassan, Errol Ettienne, Rohan Minhas

WINNER - “Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas” – Rumpus Media

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” – Martin Lewis, Mike Blair, Clare Miller, Jaime Corby, Richard Jack, Ravinder Dehele

“The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan” – Rumpus Media

Mini-Series

“A Spy Among Friends” – Alexander Cary, Nick Murphy, Chrissy Skinns, Patrick Spence, Damian Lewis

WINNER - “Mood” – Nicôle Lecky, Margery Bone, Lisa Walters, Dawn Shadforth, Stroma Cairns

“The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe” – David Nath, Richard Laxton, Chris Lang, Alison Sterling

“This Is Going To Hurt” – Adam Kay, Jane Featherstone, Naomi De Pear, James Farrell, Holly Pullinger, Lucy Forbes

Factual Series

“Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” – Kira Phillips, Barry Ronan, Rosina Andreou, Graeme Mcaulay, Abi Walker, Charlie Macdonald

WINNER - “Libby, Are You Home Yet?” – Anna Hall, Josephine Besbrode, Luke Rothery, Danielle Jones, Celia Jennison

“Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi” – Mark Lewis, Dimitri Doganis, Tom Barry, Chiara Messineo, Simon Mills, Kaylin Simmons

“Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing” – Label1

Single Documentary

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” – James Jones, Darren Kemp, Rupert Houseman, Serhiy Solodko, Joanna Marshall, Sasha Odynova

WINNER - “The Real Mo Farah” – Leo Burley, Hannah Richards, Rick Barker, Marvyn Benoit, Shona Thompson, Zad Rogers

“Escape From Kabul Airport” – Jamie Roberts, William Grayburn, Dan Reed

“Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” – Guy King, Saskia Rusher, Simon Mcmahon, Zac Beattie, Guy Meachin, Libby Taylor

Comedy Entertainment Program

WINNER - “Friday Night Live” – Geoff Posner, Susie Hall, Lucy Ansbro, Shane Allen

“The Graham Norton Show” – So Television

“Taskmaster” – Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor

“Would I Lie To You?” – Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Barbara Wiltshire, Adam Copeland, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman

Soap & Continuing Drama

WINNER - “Casualty” – BBC Studios

“Eastenders” – BBC Studios

“Emmerdale” – ITV Studios

Live Event

“Concert For Ukraine” - LiveWire Pictured

WINNER - “Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace” - BBC Studios

“The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” - BBC Studios

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – “Big Zuu’s Big Eats”

WINNER - Claudia Winkleman – “The Traitors”

Lee Mack – “The 1% Club”

Mo Gilligan – “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan”

Rosie Jones – “Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard”

Sue Perkins – “Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal”

Memorable Moment

“Derry Girls” – The finale

WINNER - “Platinum Jubilee – Party at the Palace” – Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II

“Stranger Things” – Max's rescue from Vecna by Lucas, Dustin, and Steve

“The Real Mo Farah” – Sir Mo Farah's revelation that he was illegally trafficked to the UK

“The Traitors” – The final round table

“Heartstopper” – Nick and Charlie’s first kiss

We will continue to update this story.