Halle Berry credits one A-list actor for “restoring her faith in men”

Halle Berry is one of the most famous actresses in the world, with the Academy Award winner front and centre in 2024.

Yes, the 58-year-old actress is having a real moment this year, with her new Netflix action film, The Union, released this month. And with the upcoming release of her horror movie, Never Let Go, and Maude v Maude, her spy thriller with Angelina Jolie soon to start production, Berry's new projects are getting the world talking.

The Union | Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It was her early career that made headlines this week however, with Berry opening up in a recent interview about her starring role as 'Bond girl' Jinx in the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day.

The action film was Pierce Brosnan's last as the character of 'James Bond'. And as Berry reflected on her experience filming, she opened up about working with Brosnan, explaining how the actor "restored [her] faith in men".

"He will always be my Bond, always," the 58-year-old actress explained in a recent interview with Wired as part of their "Autocomplete Interview" series. "I am a Pierce Brosnan fan."

She continued: "He restored my faith in men in that movie. There couldn't be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

“He was there for me," she later added. "He will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Bond wasn't on my wish list, not to be in one, but I loved the movies always," Berry went on to recall in the video interview. "But having been in one, I feel like I'm a part of cinematic history."

She later continued: "Those movies are iconic, they will forever be a part of our history, and I'm really honoured to have been part of one, especially with Pierce."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.