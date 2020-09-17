Is this the new way to buy beauty? Oh yes…

Make bad beauty choices a thing of the past. With Superdrug’s Own Brand products, you can try it and if you don't absolutely love it, they offer 100% of your money back (yes, really)

We consider ourselves pretty lucky. When it comes to skincare and beauty, there have never been so many options to choose from with a dazzling array of much heralded hero ingredients and clinically proven wizardry – and all available at the click of a button.

Which, of course, is amazing. But if you’re anything like us, so much choice can quickly become too much choice. Who hasn’t made their way through page after page of carefully researched products only to give up or pick something at random and cross your fingers it’s what you need? (And yes, that is very much the definition of a ‘first-world’ problem – but it doesn’t make it any less fraught.)

If only there was a way to be confident the product you’re considering does what it says it does like suit your hair texture, be kind to your skin and live up to its cruelty-free and environmentally friendly credentials? And what happens if you simply don’t like the product after all?

Superdrug: Try It Love It

Enter Superdrug. The high-street favourite offers a brilliant range of own-brand products which have been rated and loved by thousands of Superdrug customers to make it even easier for you to choose the right product for you across hundreds of beauty buys.

Better yet, all Superdrug own-brand products come with a 100% money back guarantee* that promises a full, 100%-no-questions-asked, refund. That’s all of them. Every Single One.

In case you need reminding, Superdrug’s own-brand products range from the Me+ collection of targeted skincare boosters, with its in-the-know hero ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, along with classics, such as the Vitamin E range. Not to mention everyday beauty buys that cover everything from sun protection and hair removal to footcare, dental care and more – which pretty much means you can do all your beauty shopping in one place.

And did we mention that all Superdrug own-brand cosmetics, skincare & personal care products are cruelty-free approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny programme, the internationally recognisable gold standard for cruelty free products? They are. But more than that, many of them are also suitable for vegetarians and vegans (Superdrug is also a member of the Round Table of Sustainable Plant Oil and New Plastics economy, FYI). So that’s one more thing from your ‘choice checklist’ taken care of before you even start.

So what are you waiting for?

Shop the ranges and find out more at superdrug.com

*On production of a valid receipt, Superdrug will refund the amount paid for the product via the original method of payment. Items without a valid receipt will be refunded onto a Superdrug gift card equivalent to the price on its system on the day the product is returned. Customers will also receive a voucher offer for 25% off their next purchase of own-brand products. Superdrug reserves the right to alter the terms of or withdraw the 100% Happiness Guarantee at any time.