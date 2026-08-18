The Post-Summer Skin Reset—A Dermatologist’s Guide to Tackling Sun Damage

After months spent basking in the sunshine, you may start to notice increased pigmentation and other signs of sun damage appearing on your skin come September. While it can be an unwelcome consequence of summer, it’s incredibly common—and the good news is there are plenty of ways to help repair and restore sun-damaged skin.

"Sun damage is one of the most significant threats to skin health and it impacts the skin in a range of ways," says Dr Leah Totton, a medical and cosmetic doctor and founder of Dr Leah Clinics. Many of us don't realise sun damage is happening until well after summer, which is why understanding causes, prevention, and repair is so crucial to avoid long-term problems.

From beginner-friendly retinol and salon treatments that support repair to SPF moisturisers and foundations that ward off further damage, here's what you need to know about treating sun-damaged skin.

What are the signs of sun damage?

"Common signs of sun-damaged skin include sunburn in the short term. But longer term the signs of sun damage include increased pigmentation in the form of freckles and moles, melasma age spots that can appear on exposed areas, actinic keratoses which are rough scaly patches, and broken enlarged blood vessels typically around the nose and cheeks," explains Dr Leah.

"UV radiation also breaks down collagen and elastin, which leads to a loss of skin elasticity resulting in sagging skin and fine lines. One of the most common signs of sun damage that we see people seeking to address in clinic are age spots, melasma and hyperpigmentation—all of which are extremely common towards the end of the summer."

Can sun damage be reversed?

"Sun damage occurs primarily from UV radiation which impacts the skin in two main ways," explains Dr Leah. "UVB rays damage DNA in skin cells, creating structural errors, whereas UVA rays generate oxidative damage that breaks down collagen and elastin, resulting in wrinkles and sagging skin.

"Sun damage can be partially reversed through a combination of topical products, in-clinic treatments, and consistent sun protection, however not all the damage can be fully undone." That's why keeping on top of SPF application is so crucial year-round, but particularly throughout the summer months.

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What products or treatments should I use to target sun damage?

"Topical ingredients that can help to treat sun damage include retinoids, vitamin C and AHAs," says Dr Leah. "These ingredients are known for their ability to stimulate collagen production, accelerate cell renewal and fade pigmentation. However, whilst they can improve the surface appearance of sun-damaged skin, they can’t fully reverse structural changes in the dermis like an in-clinic treatment can," she notes.

If you have severe sun damage, a professional treatment may be the best solution. "The most effective way to target sun damage is through in-clinic treatments which address the changes in the dermis and trigger the skin’s natural repair process, promoting cell turnover," says Dr Leah.

"At Dr Leah Clinics our key treatment to address sun damage is a combination BBL and Moxi treatment. BBL stands for BroadBand Light, and this is an advanced form of intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that uses broad-spectrum light to target pigment in the skin, such as melanin in brown spots and haemoglobin in red spots or blood vessels.

"Moxi uses a non-ablative fractional laser to create tiny micro-coagulation zones. This helps to prompt the body to rid itself of damaged cells and then build fresh collagen for a smoother surface. It targets the superficial layers of the skin without removing the outermost layer, with the tiny performations triggering the skin’s natural repair process. By stimulating collagen remodelling it promotes cell turnover and improves skin tone, texture, and pigmentation. It’s effective for early sun damage, fine lines, uneven tone, and pigmentation issues. The combination of Moxi and BBL is effective because they target different layers of the skin and support each other’s results."

How can I prevent further sun damage?

"The key to preventing further sun damage is protecting all exposed skin with a broad spectrum high factor SPF at all times, not just when it’s sunny," says Dr Leah. "It’s important to apply SPF more often if you’re sweating or in and out of water, and to also wear protective clothing such as sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats."

Products to help sun damaged skin