This no-fuss skin serum has given me a Scandi-girl glow, and I can't get enough

I went to Iceland recently, and if there was one thing I noticed, it’s how incredible every person’s skin seemed to be. Literally glowing, every single one. So when I heard about the Nordic skincare brand Fjör, which creates simple-yet-highly-efficacious products, my interest was piqued to say the very least.

I’m always striving for effortlessly glowing skin. The kind of glow you see Scandi and Nordic girls radiate. The only problem? My skin can be a little temperamental. It’s super sensitive and quite acne-prone, has dry patches but can also look more ‘greasy’ than glowy when I use the wrong products.

Enter: Fjör’s Hydrolytic®️ serum, which promises to be a one-step treatment for acne, rosacea, eczema, redness discolouration, fine lines and dryness. Seems too good to be true, but in the name of journalism, I wanted to give it a go.

And I'm pleased to say, although I’ve not been using this serum for very long myself, I have already seen impressive results. In fact, I’d even go as far as to say that it’s one of the best face serums I’ve used. While I can't speak to some of the skin concerns it promises to help, I do find it pairs perfectly with my SPF moisturiser, foundation and other make-up products. Before I get ahead of myself, you can read my in-depth review below…

My review of the Fjör Hydrolytic serum

I’ve only been using this serum for a week, so can’t speak to its long-term results, but if the immediate effects are anything to go by, my future skin is in for a treat.

The formula contains four active ingredients: the proprietary hydrolytic enzyme, world-class peptides (M-prolyl Palmitoyl Tripeptide-56 Acetate), collagen and hyaluronic acid. Like all of Fjör’s products, the focus is on the effectiveness of the ingredients, rather than the number, and my sensitive skin has thrived as a result.

I’ll preface this by saying that I used the serum together with the Hydrolytic moisturiser, so the results must be attributed to both products. Now, I’ve tried some great skincare products in my time, but nothing quite like this set from Fjör.

(Image credit: Future)

The serum doesn’t dry down completely, so that’s something to look out for if you’re not a fan of a tacky finish, but I personally find that it really helps my moisturiser and make-up to grip more easily, and leaves my skin looking radiant.

My skin is super sensitive, so if it’s feeling particularly irritated I’ll use less of a product so as not to irritate it further. But with this serum, more is more when it comes to sensitivity and dryness, so I used three or four drops as recommended for an even glowier (and more soothing) effect.

It’s no secret that I am picky with my face moisturisers. Case in point: I’ve used the same SPF moisturiser for a decade. It takes something really special to make me switch from my favourite products, but special this moisturiser most certainly is.

The consistency of the moisturiser is even more unique than the Hydrolytic serum. It looks like a clear gel when applied to the fingers, but unlike drying gel moisturisers I’ve tried in the past, it feels incredibly nourishing.

As a result, my skin doesn’t just look like it’s drunk a gallon of water, it looks like the water droplets have set up camp in my very skin cells. And yes, this glow lasted all day.

(Image credit: Future)

The finish somehow doesn’t look greasy or oily, but instead gives me the radiant glow from within that I crave.

Despite its slightly tacky and super hydrating finish, this skincare set doesn’t make my make-up slide around or disappear throughout the day - it’s basically the best of both worlds when it comes to skincare. Don't believe me? Try it for yourself.