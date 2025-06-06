As a 37-year-old beauty editor, this is my secret weapon for happy, bouncy skin

As a beauty editor, I have access to some of the most incredible products the market has to offer, I could have a tweakment every other week if my diary allowed, and I could speak to a derm a day if my skin was in flux. However, I don’t need to call upon any of these, because, for me, the product that I consider to be my secret weapon to happy, healthy and youthful-looking skin is the award-winning Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum that’s clinically proven to visibly slow skin ageing and deliver hydration.

Over the years, I have found that my dry and often dehydrated skin reacts incredibly well to a hyaluronic acid-rich skincare routine. Not only does it soothe areas of tightness and irritation, but it works wonders at making my skin look as fresh and bouncy. And as I am currently in my 38th year, that’s needed more than ever. I can’t get enough of the stuff. So much so that BC (before children) I would have monthly facials that focused on hydration. However, like most things, this regular appointment got pushed far down the to-do list, and now I’m lucky if I manage a couple of facials a year.

When my skin is particularly dehydrated, I notice that a rather tenacious fine line near my mouth is more pronounced, my complexion could be described as anything but glowy, and there’s a slackness to it that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. But when my moisture levels are up, this all changes.

(Image credit: Dr. Barbara Sturm)

If you’re a skincare enthusiast, you probably already know the benefits of hyaluronic acid (HA), but allow me to delve a little deeper for those who aren’t so familiar. Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the body, and within the skin it is vital for strengthening the skin barrier—in turn reducing transepidermal loss, protecting outside nasties from coming in and is crucial to a bouncy and smooth complexion. Annoyingly, as with a lot of things, as we age, the production of hyaluronic acid dramatically drops, which is why it is a fundamental ingredient in so many skincare products.

There are very few hyaluronic acid serums I haven’t tried. For the longest time, it has been my number one recommendation to friends and family whenever I’m asked about how to build a successful skincare routine. And more often than not, I recommend Dr. Barbara Sturm’s as the gold standard. I am not alone in my fandom, as it is the brand’s number one bestselling product on its site. The reason? It’s actually clinically proven to visibly slow skin ageing and deliver hydration. How? There’s a fantastic duo at play in the formula—a combination of low, medium and high-weighted hyaluronic acid molecules, as well as biofermented purslane, which is a punchy and highly effective antioxidant. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got dry, sensitive, oily, or can’t decide-what skin, this serum will only improve matters.

(Image credit: Dr. Barbara Sturm)

So why is this duo so successful? Essentially, the multiple molecular weights of HA target all manner of hydration issues in all layers of the skin, from the barrier all the way down to the dermis, which is where your collagen and elastin reservoirs are. By essentially boosting the key players that provide structure, strength and flexibility to the skin, skin looks firmer and more supple.

To be clear, you are not going to see a dramatic difference immediately, although you will feel instant relief in areas that are irritated and tight. The magic takes time, but it’s worth sticking with, because I always notice when I’m not using it. When it is part of my routine (after cleansing and before moisturiser), the results are outstanding—glow-boosting and skin-plumping. Which, when your key concerns are dullness and fine lines, is pretty wonderful.

The beauty of this serum is that it slots ever so nicely into any routine—it can be layered with existing serums and never pills—it’s gentle and promotes skin health. I wouldn’t be without it, so why would you?

If you’re keen to try, there is currently 15% off first orders on the brand's website, or if you’re London-based pop into the brand’s beyond chic Boutique spa in Mayfair.