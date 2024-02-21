Team Marie Claire share their dream Mother’s Day gift list
There’s a definite theme
Yes, it’s called Mother’s Day, but really it’s a time to celebrate those mother figures in your life who love you unconditionally—those who might not be called mum, but care for you as a mother would. The sister that lifts you up when you are down, the aunt that lends an ear when no one else will listen, or even the dad who heroically takes on both roles like a trooper. They may not wear the Mum name tag, but they deserve a bit of spoiling on Sunday 10th March.
And while chocolates and flowers are nice, we know you can do better. A truly wonderful Mother’s Day gift is one that’s thoughtful, one that’s been chosen specifically for that person.
To help you find the perfect gift this year, the mothers on team Marie Claire explain what the day means to them and what they hope to unwrap on the big day.
Gemma Swainsbury, Business Director Luxury Beauty & Fashion
“For me, it all starts with my mum. It's a cliché but she really is everything—my best friend and North Star. I also owe a lot to the matriarch of our family, Nannykins (or Great Nannykins, as she is to her great grandchildren). It’s a day for my brave little sister who endured so much to meet her two remarkable miracle twins. Mother’s Day is also the perfect opportunity to thank my incredible support network of outstanding mama friends who held me up and kept me together at the beginning of my own mothering journey and every day since. I’ve had to fight quite hard for my own little family, I’ve battled with PCOS and endometriosis, but I am now a proud mother of two. The key to my heart and the ultimate treat is a little time to myself for a spot of self care, and I’d love to receive the Champney’s Mother’s Day Gift set. Hand cream, body balm and face masks? Sounds like heaven!”
Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor
“I spent years trying to conceive, so now that I finally have a baby daughter I truly appreciate the little pleasures of just being at home with her. As a result, my dream Mother's Day is cuddling in bed, reading her favourite books with a good cup of coffee (essential now with the very early morning wakeups) followed by a nice brunch and mooch around town. The perfect end to the day would be a nice bath for my baby girl and then one for me. I think the Child’s Farm and Sanctuary Mum and Baby Sweet Dreams Gift Set is a genius gift that we can enjoy together.”
Lisa Oxenham, Beauty & Style Director
“My ideal Mother's Day embraces the serene beauty of nature, cherished alongside my 7-year-old daughter and my mother—a trio of generations. We find solace at our local lake, it's a tranquil haven from the everyday relentless pace. Our celebration is a refreshing swim, followed by a warm picnic on the lake's edge. This day is a testament to the simple pleasures that bind us—laughter, love and nature.
"A gift that touches my heart the most is a handmade card from my daughter, which holds immeasurable value, but my favourite Mother’s Day gifts are those that pamper—we create our own spa treatments at home which is so fun. Mum champions minimal beauty (and I have taken after her in that respect) so I love anything from iconic skincare brand Liz Earle. The Liz Earle Cleanse & Hydrate Heroes Gift set* includes my favourite Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, a product that not only hydrates my skin but also a fragrance that makes me feel alive. The cherished ritual infuses my mornings with vitality and my evenings with tranquillity—a sentiment shared by mothers everywhere, constantly balancing the demands of life with the need for moments of peace.”
Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
“I'm the mum of two boys so being the only girl in the house, Mother's Day for me is about getting the 'pampered princess' treatment for the day as it often falls on my birthday, too. I get flowers, strawberries and my favourite Gail’s pastries brought to me in bed, and then we head out for a long walk followed by lunch or afternoon tea at one of my favourite spots. It's one of those days we always spend as a family however busy life is so I can just stop and relish that time with them all. The kids are also on their best behaviour (mostly!) so they'll go out of their way to be tidy, help around the house and run me a long bath with my favourite aromatherapy oils in the evening and order me to 'just relax'! This year, I’m in the market for a new perfume and I’ve had my eye on Tom Ford Cafeé Rose EDP**, so I’m hoping that my boys read this.”
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
“I had my first Mother's Day four years ago and, at the time, it felt like such a momentous occasion—no longer a day dedicated just to my mother and mother-in-law, suddenly I was the focus of the day. What a shift. Since then, I have added one more to my brood, and with every year comes the desire for two things: a lie in and some time to myself. It goes without saying that I love my children—they are beyond cute and life is greater with them in it—but I am a better parent when I have time to recalibrate with moments to myself. As they’re still very much tiny humans, aged 1 and 4, those moments are few and far between. I don’t need long, in fact just having time in the mornings and evenings to do my skincare routine while listening to a podcast is ideal. Because becoming a parent has also aged me faster than I care to admit, I can’t think of a gift better suited to me right now than the No7 Future Renew 4 Piece Gift Set Collection***. Damage reversal**** I hear you say? Yes please.”
It’s clear that what all mums really want on Mother’s Day is a bit of pampering, and there is nowhere better on the British high street for spoiling gifts quite like Boots. Head instore or visit Boots.com.
Disclaimer
*Liz Earle beauty worth based on standard selling price of individual items. Selected stores subject to availability. Prices may vary in selected London and travel stores. **Tom Ford offer ends 12.03.24. Ford EDP: 100ML ***No7 worth based on worth price is based on price per ml/g of standard sized products. Prices may vary in selected London and travel stores. ****Consumer study. Users saw a reversal in appearance of dryness and uneven texture and the feel of lost firmness
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.
-
Health Editors agree – progressive overload is the most effective way to progress your workout gains
In other words, how to avoid a plateau...
By Abbi Henderson
-
After trying dozens of designs, trust us—these are the best razors that money can buy
We’re super picky with razors, but these ones work for even sensitive skin and stubborn hair
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I'm a beauty editor who tests fragrances for a living—these are the 9 Tom Ford perfumes I really recommend
The brand is £££, but these scents are worth a special treat
By Rebecca Fearn