Team Marie Claire share their dream Mother’s Day gift list

Yes, it’s called Mother’s Day, but really it’s a time to celebrate those mother figures in your life who love you unconditionally—those who might not be called mum, but care for you as a mother would. The sister that lifts you up when you are down, the aunt that lends an ear when no one else will listen, or even the dad who heroically takes on both roles like a trooper. They may not wear the Mum name tag, but they deserve a bit of spoiling on Sunday 10th March.

And while chocolates and flowers are nice, we know you can do better. A truly wonderful Mother’s Day gift is one that’s thoughtful, one that’s been chosen specifically for that person.

To help you find the perfect gift this year, the mothers on team Marie Claire explain what the day means to them and what they hope to unwrap on the big day.

Gemma Swainsbury, Business Director Luxury Beauty & Fashion

(Image credit: Ana Jaks / Future)

“For me, it all starts with my mum. It's a cliché but she really is everything—my best friend and North Star. I also owe a lot to the matriarch of our family, Nannykins (or Great Nannykins, as she is to her great grandchildren). It’s a day for my brave little sister who endured so much to meet her two remarkable miracle twins. Mother’s Day is also the perfect opportunity to thank my incredible support network of outstanding mama friends who held me up and kept me together at the beginning of my own mothering journey and every day since. I’ve had to fight quite hard for my own little family, I’ve battled with PCOS and endometriosis, but I am now a proud mother of two. The key to my heart and the ultimate treat is a little time to myself for a spot of self care, and I’d love to receive the Champney’s Mother’s Day Gift set. Hand cream, body balm and face masks? Sounds like heaven!”

Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor

(Image credit: Ana Jaks / Boots)

“I spent years trying to conceive, so now that I finally have a baby daughter I truly appreciate the little pleasures of just being at home with her. As a result, my dream Mother's Day is cuddling in bed, reading her favourite books with a good cup of coffee (essential now with the very early morning wakeups) followed by a nice brunch and mooch around town. The perfect end to the day would be a nice bath for my baby girl and then one for me. I think the Child’s Farm and Sanctuary Mum and Baby Sweet Dreams Gift Set is a genius gift that we can enjoy together.”

Lisa Oxenham, Beauty & Style Director

(Image credit: Ana Jaks / Boots)

“My ideal Mother's Day embraces the serene beauty of nature, cherished alongside my 7-year-old daughter and my mother—a trio of generations. We find solace at our local lake, it's a tranquil haven from the everyday relentless pace. Our celebration is a refreshing swim, followed by a warm picnic on the lake's edge. This day is a testament to the simple pleasures that bind us—laughter, love and nature.

"A gift that touches my heart the most is a handmade card from my daughter, which holds immeasurable value, but my favourite Mother’s Day gifts are those that pamper—we create our own spa treatments at home which is so fun. Mum champions minimal beauty (and I have taken after her in that respect) so I love anything from iconic skincare brand Liz Earle. The Liz Earle Cleanse & Hydrate Heroes Gift set* includes my favourite Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, a product that not only hydrates my skin but also a fragrance that makes me feel alive. The cherished ritual infuses my mornings with vitality and my evenings with tranquillity—a sentiment shared by mothers everywhere, constantly balancing the demands of life with the need for moments of peace.”

Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: Ana Jaks / Boots)

“I'm the mum of two boys so being the only girl in the house, Mother's Day for me is about getting the 'pampered princess' treatment for the day as it often falls on my birthday, too. I get flowers, strawberries and my favourite Gail’s pastries brought to me in bed, and then we head out for a long walk followed by lunch or afternoon tea at one of my favourite spots. It's one of those days we always spend as a family however busy life is so I can just stop and relish that time with them all. The kids are also on their best behaviour (mostly!) so they'll go out of their way to be tidy, help around the house and run me a long bath with my favourite aromatherapy oils in the evening and order me to 'just relax'! This year, I’m in the market for a new perfume and I’ve had my eye on Tom Ford Cafeé Rose EDP**, so I’m hoping that my boys read this.”

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Ana Jaks / Boots)

“I had my first Mother's Day four years ago and, at the time, it felt like such a momentous occasion—no longer a day dedicated just to my mother and mother-in-law, suddenly I was the focus of the day. What a shift. Since then, I have added one more to my brood, and with every year comes the desire for two things: a lie in and some time to myself. It goes without saying that I love my children—they are beyond cute and life is greater with them in it—but I am a better parent when I have time to recalibrate with moments to myself. As they’re still very much tiny humans, aged 1 and 4, those moments are few and far between. I don’t need long, in fact just having time in the mornings and evenings to do my skincare routine while listening to a podcast is ideal. Because becoming a parent has also aged me faster than I care to admit, I can’t think of a gift better suited to me right now than the No7 Future Renew 4 Piece Gift Set Collection***. Damage reversal**** I hear you say? Yes please.”

It’s clear that what all mums really want on Mother’s Day is a bit of pampering, and there is nowhere better on the British high street for spoiling gifts quite like Boots. Head instore or visit Boots.com.