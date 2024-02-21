When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, only the best will do—and Boots has truly delivered with these 9 picks

As a shopping editor, picking the perfect gifts for my loved ones isn’t just my bread and butter—it’s my happy place. And if there’s one tip I’ve picked up along the way on my present-picking journey it’s this: the best gifts are the ones that feel the most personal.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and when it comes to selecting a gift for your mum, an impersonal box of chocolates or a bunch of flowers—however classic—doesn’t always feel personal enough. When it comes to picking a great Mother’s Day gift, the formula is simple: the present in question must feel well thought out, actually be useful and give her the touch of luxury she so well deserves. And if there’s one place I always turn to for beautiful, thoughtful and personal gifts, it’s Boots.

When is Mother’s Day 2024?

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 10th March. It’s particularly early this year (Mother’s Day 2023 fell on Sunday 19th March), but if you’ve left your present-buying till the last minute, don't worry. You can still pick a gift that feels really personal, like her favourite luxury fragrance or a face cream she hasn’t thought to treat herself to in years. Because let’s be honest, you can’t go wrong with a thoughtful self-care gift to add to her beauty collection.

Mothers don’t just shape our childhood morals, our earliest memories with them influence our self-care style in adult life, too. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to give some of that luxury and beautifying power back. In other words: give her an opportunity to treat herself—putting the person first who has always put others before herself.

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the person who comes to mind when you think ‘mum’, because mother figures come in many forms. Whether you’re buying a gift for your biological mum, foster mum, step mum, an expectant mum or someone who has always been like a mum (your grandma, sister, aunt or even dad who has acted as both parents), I have found the perfect gifts to show them just how much you care.

From luxury skincare sets to make-up from their favourite beauty brands, shop my top picks from Boots below…

Shop the best Boots Mother’s Day gifts

Liz Earle Heavenly Hydration Basket Gift Set £55 at Boots (worth £97)* This luxurious Liz Earle gift set will give her the ultimate pamper treat, with a face mask, scented candle and, of course, the iconic Cleanse & Polish hot cloth cleanser—all beautifully packaged in a chic basket.

No7 Future Renew 4 Piece Gift Set Collection £39.95 at Boots (worth £80.87)* If she’s a fan of her science-backed skincare, might I suggest the No7 Future Renew gift set? I’ve tried the products myself and have seen incredible results from using this whole collection.

Liz Earle Smooth & Perfect Hand Care Duo Gift Set £12 at Boots If she suffers from dry hands and loves a good hand cream, this hand care duo from Liz Earle is easy to pop into her handbag—for a small, on-the-go self care treat.

Tom Ford Cafe Rose Eau de Parfum £135 at Boots** With notes of Turkish rose, dark coffee and sandalwood, this Tom Ford scent is just as warm and comforting as mum is. Oh, and the chic glass bottle is a lovely bonus.

Ghost Sweetheart Eau de Toilette 50ml £20 at Boots** If your mother figure prefers a fresh, floral scent, allow me to introduce Ghost’s Sweetheart Eau de Toilette. It’s a sweet and uplifting fragrance she’ll reach for time and time again.

No7 Luxury Spring Collection 9 Piece Gift Set £44.95 at Boots (worth £120)* You can’t go wrong with this favourite beauty brand, especially when the contents of this under-£50 gift set are worth a total of £120. Filled with skincare, bodycare and make-up, the value for money makes it a gift even your mum can’t argue away.

My Little Coco All About the Bump Gift Set £18 at Boots For the mum-to-be, My Little Coco’s All About the Bump set includes the bestselling Cocooning Bump Butter and more self-care treats.

Mama Mio Bloomin Lovely Pregnancy Gift Set £38 at Boots Similarly, this Mama Mio set is designed to refresh, soothe and pamper—because it’s easy to forget to treat yourself when you’re in the process of growing a tiny human.

Childs Farm x Sanctuary Spa Mum & Baby Sweet Dreams Gift set £30 at Boots New mums celebrating their first Mother’s Day will appreciate this mum and baby bathtime set that’ll give them and their little one the gift of a great night’s sleep.

Boots is my go-to for thoughtful, beautiful, nostalgic and surprisingly affordable gifts - and there are plenty of other Mother’s Day Gift options on-site. Check out the rest of Boots’ Mother’s Day gift options right here and spread a little love to all.

* Liz Earle Beauty & No7 Spring Collection worth based on standard selling price of individual items. No7 Future Renew set worth based on price per ml/g of standard sized product.

** Tom Ford offer ends 26.03.24. Tom Ford EDP: £135 per 100ML. Ghost Sweetheart offer ends 26.03.24. Ghost Sweetheart EDP: £40 per 100ML.Selected stores and subject to availability.