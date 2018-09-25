  1. Vouchers
  2. Home
  3. The Works

The Works Discount Codes 2023

The Works promo codes: Save on craft supplies and stationery with 30 active voucher codes and sales

All (30)
Codes (8)
Deals (22)

Take 15% off toys using The Works promotional code

View Details 2 people used today
Get CodeAMS15

15%
OFF

Apply the provided code for 15% off your purchase of kids' toys for your little one.

Enjoy free delivery on orders over £15 using this The Works promo code

View Details
Get CodeFREEDEL15

FREE
DELIVERY

It's easy for your cart to fill up fast, so The Works is here to help you save at checkout. Spend over £15 and apply the provided promo code.

The Works Voucher Code: Slash 20% off orders over £20

View Details 11 people used today
Get CodeTW20

20%
OFF

Spend over £20 on your favourite books, art set bundles, and many more items sitewide to enjoy 20% off at checkout! Just apply the provided voucher code to take advantage of this offer.

Apply The Works voucher code attached for 15% off your order

View Details 3 people used today
Get CodeDWM15

15%
OFF

Use the provided voucher code attached to unlock 15% off your order.

Enjoy 10% off orders over £10 using The Works discount code linked

View Details
Get CodeTW10

10%
OFF

Pick up your favourite books, art supplies, crafting essentials, and more. Get 10% off orders over £10 using The Works discount code linked.

Enjoy 10% off your purchase using The Works promo code provided

View Details
Get CodeWKS10

10%
OFF

Save more on books, art supplies, and more for 10% off using the provided promo code right here.

Redeem 10% off orders over £20 using The Works voucher code

View Details
Get CodeEXTREME10

10%
OFF

Shop the latest crafts, games, crafts, and more essentials to enjoy some indoor fun. Enjoy 10% off orders over £20 using The Works voucher code linked here and save more on your next purchase.

The Works Promo Code: Get 15% off your purchase

View Details 2 people used today
Get CodeEXTREME15

15%
OFF

Huge deals are happening now at The Works UK! Why not scratch an extra 15% off at checkout using this promo code for a limited time only.

Receive free delivery on all orders over £25 from The Works

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
DELIVERY

Spend over £25 on all your favourite styles and take advantage of free standard delivery!

Earn 5 points for every £1 spent with The Works Together Rewards

View Details
Get Offer

POINTS

Start shopping with The Works Together Rewards for money off your future purchases!

Shop ALL The Works offers, multi buy deals and savings up to 70% off here

View Details 3 people used today
Get Offer

70%
OFF

New goodies added every week!

Bundle The Works books at 3 for £6 from this fiction collection

View Details
Get Offer

3 FOR
£6

Find fiction books at 3 for £6 when you explore select titles! Take advantage of these rock-bottom prices before The Works offer ends.

Enjoy special education discounts on bulk orders through The Works

View Details
Get Offer

EDUCATION DISCOUNTS

If you're a school or other educational establishment, you can save on bulk orders from The Works. Enquire here to save.

Score up to 70% off books, gifts and more with these The Works multi-buy deals

View Details
Get Offer

70%
OFF

Grab art sets, books, craft kits, games, gifts and more favourites that everyone is sure to love with these The Works deals!

Stock up on The Works jigsaw puzzles on sale for up to 60% off

View Details 2 people used today
Get Offer

60%
OFF

Keep yourself and your little ones' busy with the latest jigsaw puzzles on sale for up to 60% off!

Web Exclusives: Discover The Works art sets, books, and other must haves for up to 85% off

View Details
Get Offer

85%
OFF

Check out these must-have at-home supplies or find items to bring with you on all your travels. Knock up to 85% off book bundles, art supplies, games, toys, and many other items, exclusively available online!

Browse The Works colouring books for up to 70% off

View Details
Get Offer

70%
OFF

Purchase the perfect activity for your little ones and knock up to 70% off a range of colouring books on sale!

Discover The Works canvases, paint, and other creative art supplies for 20-60% off

View Details
Get Offer

60%
OFF

Find a wide range of must-have art supplies on sale for up to 60% off! Purchase fresh paint, brushes, sketchbooks, canvases, and many other essentials right here.

Uncover 25% or more off The Works toys and games right here

View Details
Get Offer

25%
OFF

Check out discounted toys and games on sale for at least 25% off! Browse jigsaw puzzles, playdough sets, dominoes games, plus many others!

Shop The Works stationery sale for 20-75% off calendars, diaries, pens, and more

View Details
Get Offer

75%
OFF

Find all the latest stationery to keep you organized and on track! Get up to 75% off calendars, pen sets, and many other items.

Score 2 for £10 on fiction books from bestselling authors at The Works

View Details
Get Offer

2 FOR
£10

Shop over 200 fiction books from bestselling authors including Agatha Christie, James Patterson, Stephen King, Nora Roberts, and many more!

Take advantage of next day delivery for just £2 on all orders from The Works over £25

View Details
Get Offer

£2 DELIVERY

Spend over £25 on books, art supplies, puzzles, and more to take advantage of next-day delivery for just £2.

Find The Works craft supplies on sale for over 25% off

View Details
Get Offer

25%
OFF

Get your hands dirty with discounted craft supplies on sale for over 25% off!

Grab The Works board games for over 20% off

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Bring the whole family together with deals on your favourite board games for over 20% off!

Enjoy free click and collect on all orders from The Works over £10

View Details
Get Offer

IN STORE

Pick up your order on your own time with free click and collect anytime you spend over £10.

Scoop up The Works acrylic paints, canvases, and more select art supplies for over 30% off

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Unleash your inner creator with a range of art supplies to suit every level. Grab acrylic paints, canvases, paper pads, and more. Knock over 30% off selected items right here.

Browse The Works home accessories and lifestyle sale for up to 80% off

View Details
Get Offer

80%
OFF

Add something unique to your own space or treat that new homeowner in your life. Shop helium balloons, cake toppers, mini desktop games, and so much more!

Receive a voucher using points earned through The Works Together Rewards

View Details 1 person used today
Get Offer

EARN POINTS

Sign up for Together Rewards and earn 5 points on every full £1 spent. Then every 3 months, your points are converted into Rewards Vouchers to save on sitewide faves.

Get over 15% off most knitting yarn at The Works

View Details
Get Offer

15%
OFF

Browse over 250+ yarns ready for your next project - for less!

Take advantage of free returns to The Works

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
RETURNS

Return your purchase free of charge within 30 days of receipt of goods.

The Works FAQs

Does The Works do student discounts?

Unfortunately, at this time, there are no The Works student discount available. However, all customers can regularly save a few pounds by using the deals, discounts and offers right here, on this page.

Does The Works have an NHS discount?

While there are no specific The Works NHS discounts for employees and their families at this time, you can still buy 100s of books, canvas, jigsaw puzzles, and much more, at discounted prices using the deals right here.

Does The Works have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, you can shop during the week of Black Friday in late November to save big on toys, books, games, stationery, and much more. Check this page near The Works Black Friday discount codes, sales and more for up to 30% off!

Can I use my The Works discount code on multibuys?

The Works multibuys offer excellent deals on all things crafting and educational fun, like canvas, acrylic paint, books, jigsaws and other puzzles, toys, games, and tonnes more.

Can I get free delivery from The Works?

If you’re in love with crafting, it’s time to celebrate. You can get The Works free delivery code automatically applied to any order over £30. If you’re in a rush, you can opt for next-day delivery for a mere £2.

Popular The Works Discount Codes & Deals

OfferDiscountStatus
Score 10% off crafts, books, and more with The Works student discount10% OffActive
Receive free delivery on kids' books with The Works codeFree DeliveryExpired
Knock 15% off all jigsaw puzzles using The Works discount code15% OffExpired
Use The Works discount code 20% off acrylic paints20% OffExpired
Shop canvas prints and art supplies for 25% off with The Works discount code25% OffExpired

Why You'll Love The Works!

Arts, Crafts, and Books

Look no further than this UK speciality retailer the next time you’re itching to buy some new fiction books, arts and crafts, board games for family fun, stationery, and more! The Works wants to offer its customers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience from the moment they visit their homepage; with value, variety, and quality across all of their categories, you can shop with confidence.

Their retail stores can be found on high streets, in retail parks, shopping centres, and as concessions, but you can access their full catalogue 24/7 by shopping exclusively online. It’s a great way to view all of your options at once, and with countless deals arriving every day, you can probably save more by skipping their storefronts.

With new products always arriving to keep up with trends, no matter if you need a few picture books or a gift card as a special gift, you’re sure to find it. Keep reading for some extra savings tips and be sure to check back to this page often for the chance to score a The Works voucher code for your next order!

Start Getting Rewards

Art supplies can get pretty costly after a while, especially if you’re buying a new paint colour or some office stationery every couple of weeks. Instead of rehashing your budget, why not join their rewards scheme? With Together Rewards, customers can earn points every time they shop online for their must-have products.

Shop as usual and earn 5 points for every £1 spent; after three months, your points are converted into special vouchers which can be spent in-store or online! Just add a free card to your online basket, register and link it with your account, and start collecting points.

You’ll need at least 50 points after three months to receive a The Works voucher, so start grabbing those toys and games today to guarantee future savings. Plus, by signing up, you’ll also have access to exclusive offers, bonus points promotions, member exclusive gifts, and much more.

Shop Bundles & Multibuys

Save more money by grabbing bundles of books, stationery, art supplies, toys, and more! While you could buy things individually, if you’re really looking for the best value, one of their bundles can help you stay within your budget. Some examples include paint and canvas bundles, picture book bundles, party food bundles, and you can even try creating your own photo frame, complete with all of the necessary supplies at an affordable price.

Shop 2 for £10 gifts, 2 for £20 gifts, 6 for £10 kids books, 3 for £5 fiction novels, 2 for £10 storage boxes, 2 for £10 helium balloons, 2 for £8 chocolates, 3 for £5 Mega Deals, and 10 for £10 picture books with their exclusive multi-buy offers. If you’re planning on purchasing multiple items in a single order, this is a great way to cut down on the overall cost. 

The Works Savings Tips

You already know and love Marie Claire for our wide variety of discount codes and other deals, but we’re also rounding up savings tips and other deal opportunities to help customers save more on everyday essentials. Grab your next board game or some knitting supplies on the cheap with these suggestions:

  • Sign up for their mailing list to hear about upcoming offers and new arrivals
  • Enjoy free standard delivery to your UK home address on orders over £30
  • You can also choose their free Click & Collect service as long as you spend over £10
  • Save more on arts, crafts, books, and toys by shopping in their sale section
  • Like and share their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for sale updates

Special Offers

One last option is browsing their Special Offers page for all of the best discounts on one convenient spot. It’s always being updated with new bonuses, so check back often or register for their mailing list to keep up to date. Enjoy lower prices on books, art supplies, crafting supplies, games, stationery, home living, and holiday items and see just how much you can save! You may also want to use their handy filters for price and rating to narrow down your search. We also suggest looking out for Mega Deals, as these are some of the best offers you’ll find at The Works!

Updated February 23, 2023
30 Discounts available
173 Promo codes used today
8 Available discount codes
Best available discount is 20% Off

The Works Navigation

  1. Earn some Rewards
  2. Shop the Sales
  3. The Works Free Delivery
  4. The Works Newsletter Savings
  5. Redeem a The Works Code

About The Works

At The Works UK, you’ll find a wide range of discounted office and art supplies, toys and games, gifts and more to bring creativity to every aspect of your life! Shop for your favourite brands at a smaller price point with our sales, student discounts, delivery offers, and The Works discount codes so you never have to pay full price again.

Like The Works? Try these...

Dunelm
Wayfair
eBay
RedBubble
Mamas and Papas
John Lewis & Partners
The Hut
Barker and Stonehouse

Top Shops

Crew Clothing
Club L London
FARFETCH
Mytheresa
Kate Spade
The Outnet
Mango
Pandora

Contact Us

Looking for a promo code or find one that’s expired? Contact Us