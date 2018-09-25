Why You'll Love The Works!

Arts, Crafts, and Books

Look no further than this UK speciality retailer the next time you’re itching to buy some new fiction books, arts and crafts, board games for family fun, stationery, and more! The Works wants to offer its customers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience from the moment they visit their homepage; with value, variety, and quality across all of their categories, you can shop with confidence.

Their retail stores can be found on high streets, in retail parks, shopping centres, and as concessions, but you can access their full catalogue 24/7 by shopping exclusively online. It’s a great way to view all of your options at once, and with countless deals arriving every day, you can probably save more by skipping their storefronts.

With new products always arriving to keep up with trends, no matter if you need a few picture books or a gift card as a special gift, you’re sure to find it. Keep reading for some extra savings tips and be sure to check back to this page often for the chance to score a The Works voucher code for your next order!

Start Getting Rewards

Art supplies can get pretty costly after a while, especially if you’re buying a new paint colour or some office stationery every couple of weeks. Instead of rehashing your budget, why not join their rewards scheme? With Together Rewards, customers can earn points every time they shop online for their must-have products.

Shop as usual and earn 5 points for every £1 spent; after three months, your points are converted into special vouchers which can be spent in-store or online! Just add a free card to your online basket, register and link it with your account, and start collecting points.

You’ll need at least 50 points after three months to receive a The Works voucher, so start grabbing those toys and games today to guarantee future savings. Plus, by signing up, you’ll also have access to exclusive offers, bonus points promotions, member exclusive gifts, and much more.

Shop Bundles & Multibuys

Save more money by grabbing bundles of books, stationery, art supplies, toys, and more! While you could buy things individually, if you’re really looking for the best value, one of their bundles can help you stay within your budget. Some examples include paint and canvas bundles, picture book bundles, party food bundles, and you can even try creating your own photo frame, complete with all of the necessary supplies at an affordable price.

Shop 2 for £10 gifts, 2 for £20 gifts, 6 for £10 kids books, 3 for £5 fiction novels, 2 for £10 storage boxes, 2 for £10 helium balloons, 2 for £8 chocolates, 3 for £5 Mega Deals, and 10 for £10 picture books with their exclusive multi-buy offers. If you’re planning on purchasing multiple items in a single order, this is a great way to cut down on the overall cost.

The Works Savings Tips

You already know and love Marie Claire for our wide variety of discount codes and other deals, but we’re also rounding up savings tips and other deal opportunities to help customers save more on everyday essentials. Grab your next board game or some knitting supplies on the cheap with these suggestions:

Sign up for their mailing list to hear about upcoming offers and new arrivals

Enjoy free standard delivery to your UK home address on orders over £30

You can also choose their free Click & Collect service as long as you spend over £10

Save more on arts, crafts, books, and toys by shopping in their sale section

Like and share their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for sale updates

Special Offers

One last option is browsing their Special Offers page for all of the best discounts on one convenient spot. It’s always being updated with new bonuses, so check back often or register for their mailing list to keep up to date. Enjoy lower prices on books, art supplies, crafting supplies, games, stationery, home living, and holiday items and see just how much you can save! You may also want to use their handy filters for price and rating to narrow down your search. We also suggest looking out for Mega Deals, as these are some of the best offers you’ll find at The Works!