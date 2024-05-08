Disney Store discount codes for May 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Disney Store? Yes, you can get free standard delivery on orders of £50 or over at the Disney Store. This should arrive within 5 working days. If your order is less than £50, standard delivery costs £3.99-£5.99 depending on your order total.

Can I get a student discount at Disney Store? Yes, students can get 10% off the Disney Store online. Whether you’re shopping for clothing or Disney homeware, it’s a smart way to save. Simply verify your student discount via UNiDAYS to access this discount.

Does Disney Store offer an NHS discount? Sadly, Disney Stores does not offer any NHS discount. If this changes in the future, we’ll let you know right here. NHS staff and healthcare professionals can still save on orders by shopping the Disney sale or using our Disney Store discount codes.

When are the next Disney Store sales? Disney Store has sales throughout the year in its dedicated ‘offers’ section. We’ve previously seen discounts of 20% off selected toys here. One of the main seasonal sale events is the Black Friday sale at Disney Store, with previous discounts of 30% off selected products.

What is the return policy at Disney Store? Disney Store allows 30 days for you to return your order. Once you have selected to make a return, Disney Store requests you do so within 14 days. Selected items cannot be returned due to health and safety reasons. Your return should be free when using the provided label and following return guidelines.

Newsletter Savings: Sign up for the Disney Store email newsletter to get special offers and discounts sent to your email. To sign up, go to the Disney Store website, scroll to the website footer, and type your preferred email address. You’ll automatically create a Disney account when you do.

Free Gifts: One of our favourite aspects of the Disney Store is its free gifts on selected orders. You can check our page right here for regular updates and vouchers, including the occasional free gift promotion.

Student discounts: Students can save 10% off on purchases at Disney Store. You can verify your student discount with a UNiDAYs account, to access this Disney Store discount code.

Shop the offers: Looking for a saving on your next Disney Store order? Shop the ‘Offers’ section first for strong discounts on selected lines. We’ve previously seen up to 40% off Disney ily4Ever and 20% Star Wars LEGO.

How to use your Disney Store discount code:

Look at our Disney Store discount codes and choose one best suited for your order. Go to the Disney Store website and start shopping. Add your favourite items to your bag, then click ‘View Bag’. At the checkout, scroll down to the ‘Promo Code’ field. Copy and paste your Disney Store discount code into the box. Click ‘Apply’ to secure your savings.

