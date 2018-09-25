Superdry FAQs

Does Superdry do NHS discounts?

While there is no specific Superdry NHS discount, you can still enjoy shopping online at a discount. Browse the Superdry sale to save up to 50% off coats, hoodies, boots, t-shirts, and more best-selling products.

Does Superdry do student discounts?

Yes, students can score a 20% Superdry discount on all full-priced purchases just by creating an account and confirming their student status. Note that this discount cannot be used with other promotions or to purchase gift cards.

Will Superdry do Black Friday?

Superdry is known to offer some amazing deals on Black Friday; you can expect to find the same great savings in the next Black Friday sale. Be sure to watch this page for the latest news and deals once November rolls around to avoid missing out.

Do Superdry sell gift cards?

Superdry gift cards make great gifts and can be purchased both online and in-store. You may choose an amount between £10 and £500. If you've received a gift card, be sure to register it online to protect yourself from loss or theft!

How do I get a Superdry discount?

It’s easy to get a Superdry discount. First, find a valid code from our site. Next, shop around for a new jacket or hoodie, or check out bags, sunglasses, and joggers. Then, take your promo code and type it into the box during online checkout to receive your discount.

Is there a Superdry Refer-a-Friend scheme?

Yes, there is a Superdry Refer-A-Friend scheme. Simply invite your friends and family members to shop with your unique link. They’ll get 15% off their first order and you’ll get a 15%-off Superdry voucher code for your next purchase.

Does Superdry ever run sales?

You’re in luck: check out the Superdry Outlet page for all the deepest discounts on your favourite men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The brand also has special sales including Black Friday and Boxing Day. Combine sale prices with a voucher from our site to save even more!

Does Superdry offer free delivery?

Yes, you can get free delivery at Superdry. In fact, every single online order to the UK qualifies for free standard delivery. If you’re in a rush, opt for next-day delivery for a mere £5.95. Keep an eye on this page for the chance to receive free next-day delivery as part of a promotion.