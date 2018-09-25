|Offer
|Discount
|Status
|Receive a 10% off Superdry discount for new customers when you sign up
|10% Off
|Active
|Buy Superdry jackets and coats online for over 20% off
|20% Off
|Active
|Score 15% off hoodies using this Superdry UK discount code
|15% Off
|Expired
|Grab backpacks for 30% off with this Superdry discount code
|30% Off
|Expired
|Shop this Superdry sale on joggers for 50% off
|50% Off
|Active
You’ll love the variety that Superdry’s brands offer. There are five different lines of clothing, all with specific goals in mind, so you can narrow down your style search and start shopping with a purpose:
If you want a classic leather jacket with a bit of extra flair, or you’re looking to refresh your closet from the ground up with some high-quality basics, we might recommend shopping the Superdry sale sections for men and women. There, you’ll find some of last season’s styles and last-chance stock on best-sellers, all at super-low prices. Grab your next wool coat, paisley print dress, collegiate hoodie, or graphic t-shirt guilt-free!
You’ll want to keep an eye out for larger sales such as Black Friday, Boxing Day, or Superdry's annual winter sale for even bigger discounts. These sales don’t last very long, so you might want to sign up for emails or bookmark this page to avoid missing out on the best bargains of the year.
While it’s ideal to update your closet every time the seasons change, or whenever you want to switch up your style, it usually isn’t practical for your budget. While you can add and remove items from your shopping basket until the total seems a bit more reasonable, why not follow the brand on social media?
Stay connected by following Superdry on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) to hear about new deals and upcoming collections before anyone else.
If you’re stuck looking for a gift with limited time, why not treat your recipient to a Superdry gift card? Simply choose one of its eGift cards in an amount of your choice between £10 and £500. You will receive it within the hour or on a specific delivery date if that is more convenient.