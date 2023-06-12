A UK woman has been sentenced to jail for having an abortion too late during lockdown

A UK woman has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for inducing an abortion after the legal limit.

The unnamed mother of three told the court that she obtained abortion pills legally from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service during lockdown as part of the "pills by post" service during the pandemic. Due to COVID restrictions, she was unable to have a scan and claimed that she was unaware how advanced her pregnancy was.

According to The Times, the woman, now 44, went on to deliver a 28-week foetus after taking the pills, with healthcare officials reporting her to the police. The country's limit for telemedicine is 10 weeks.

She was charged with child destruction under the Infant Life (Preservation) Act 1929 at Stoke Crown Court, and faced a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Today, she was sentenced to 28 months in prison, expected to serve half of her sentence in custody, and the remaining half under license.

Women's rights activists and political leaders have been calling for abortion to be decriminalised after today's sentencing, with the abortion laws in this country dating back to 1861.

"This crushing sentence is exactly why it's so important that abortion is decriminalised in the UK," stated Women's Equality Party leader, Mandu Reid, following today's sentencing. "It's a national scandal that women are being criminalised for seeking healthcare. I send my solidarity to the woman who has been sentenced and her family."

“It is an hangover from another era that our abortion laws are based not on healthcare considerations, but first and foremost criminal sanctions," added Labour MP Stella Creasy. “This case shows that the failure to address this has very real modern day implications. In the light of repeated attacks on women’s rights and the lack of compassion this case shows, its never been more urgent to ensure it is a formal human right of all women in the UK to access a safe, legal and local abortion if she chooses”.

"This sentence is cruel and utterly heartbreaking," announced the Women's Equality Party. "No woman should go to prison for seeking healthcare. It is not in the public interest to rip her away from her children and imprison her. We must decriminalise abortion. Until then, women are at risk."

We will continue to update this story.